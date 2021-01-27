A deal that advocates thought would save the tiny, historic village of St. Louis from what they felt was inappropriate development is now in limbo, following a Loudoun County public hearing on the plan. Just last month, county supervisors thought they had worked out a plan to buy 16.4 acres that Mojax LLC was turning into a housing development in St. Louis – thereby ending that contentious project -- and to hand Mojax a county-owned 6.3-acre parcel in Aldie to develop instead.
But at a board of supervisors hearing on Jan. 13, most residents said they were not buying it.
The proposal, said Jennifer Moore, president of the Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area Association, “moves the unwanted developer out of one village and into another.”
“It should scare anyone who thinks this is a good solution either for Aldie or St. Louis,” said Aldie resident Graham Campbell, a member of the Aldie Heritage Association. “If anything goes wrong in Aldie, then St. Louis loses.”
“Shifting the negative impacts of ill-conceived development from one village to another is mystifying. Instead of an elegant solution, the new agreement has opened a hornets’ nest of angry frustration in both villages,” wrote Gem Bingol, the Piedmont Environmental Council’s Loudoun field representative in a notice to members.
At the end of the hearing, the plan was shunted off to a county committee for closer examination – and a future that is utterly unclear. But some of the supervisors appear to be dug in on preventing Mojax from building in St. Louis. Board Chair Phyllis Randall (at-large), said, “I will throw my body on the ground in front of a tractor before I let houses be built in St. Louis or Aldie.”
Late last year, everything seemed on track. In 2017, a company named Mojax LLC owned by developers Jack Andrews and Michael Oxman bought the acreage next to the Mt. Zion Baptist Church on Snake Hill Road in St. Louis with plans to build 27 houses. Andrews roughed out roads there and dug 16 wells for the homes.
But community residents objected, worried that the development would drain the water table that fed their wells and might desecrate an old graveyard on the property. They felt the housing project was out of place in their modest community, about four miles northwest of Middleburg, that was settled after the Civil War by formerly enslaved people.
The residents’ protests got the attention of Loudoun’s board of supervisors. In early October, board members emerged from a closed-door session – a standard venue for discussing real estate transactions – to say that they had a solution: Mojax would turn the property into a conservation easement for tax credits, and then the county would pay Mojax $1.5 million for the land. In late October, Randall wrote in a newsletter to constituents, “Recently, the county purchased 16 acres in the historic village of St. Louis to prevent a residential development” and to create an easement for a recreation area there.
St. Louis residents and their supporters breathed a sigh of relief, but it would not last long. Mojax soon learned that the state’s tax credit program might dry up in 2021 and feared the only money it would realize was the $1.5 million from Loudoun County. Meanwhile, according to county attorney Leo Rogers, Mojax claimed that it had more than $2.7 million invested in the property, including $1.2 million in improvements, and that the property was appraised at $3.4 million. Rogers said the county did not do its own appraisal, but he reviewed Mojax books that supported its claims. Mojax said that it needed $2.7 million to break even. The county, however, balked at paying that price.
The matter was at an impasse, but a solution soon emerged. Mojax’s Andrews had long owned 60 acres just off U.S. 50 in Aldie, about 10 miles away, that he had wanted to develop into a hiking and riding park. Connecting that land to U.S. 50 – Aldie’s “Main Street” -- was another piece of property that became known as the Aldie Assemblage. Since 2005, Andrews had been interested in developing that property as a gateway to his park.
In 2015, Loudoun County acquired the property, 6.3 acres at the junction of the Little River and Va. 50, for a new Aldie fire station. When residents objected, the county bought a different property for that. But that left the county holding the Aldie Assemblage, which included several old homes and the abandoned 1820’s-era Aldie Tavern.
After more discussions with Mojax, on Dec. 1 the Board of Supervisors met again. When their session ended, they directed administrators to draw up documents to buy Mojax’s St. Louis property for $1.5 million, to transfer its Aldie property to a Mojax affiliate, and to escrow another $600,000 to pay Mojax for infrastructure improvements on the Aldie property. The value of these transfers would come to $2.7 million – just what Mojax was looking for.
The Mojax affiliate, Aldie Community Development Company LLC, submitted sketches for the property: a renovated Aldie Tavern for fine dining, a new brewery, plus artists’ studios and shops. There would be 172 parking spaces for patrons and for those who wanted to hike on Andrews’s property next door.
But Aldie residents felt blindsided.
“It sounded to me like it was a done deal when I first heard about it,” said Aldie resident David Rochester at the hearing. “It appears like a back room deal, said Doug Smith of Aldie. “I know it isn’t, but it appears that way.”
Thirty-two citizens spoke at the hearing. Eighteen were strongly opposed to the plan and five others voiced concerns, saying the commercial development was way out of scale for Aldie, could impinge on the Little River, and would pose serious traffic problems. Several said they did not trust the developer Andrews. Indeed, Supervisor Tony Buffington had provided the board with a staff-compiled list of citations, stop-work orders and fines Andrews had accrued – some dropped, some settled, some outstanding – including for wetlands damage on the St. Louis property. Andrews and the proposed development were defended by two lawyers and a potential partner at the hearing.
Five citizens were in favor of the Aldie development, including two art teachers who saw opportunity for their students in the plans for studios and a gallery. Others cited a need for more hiking trails and parks.
But Buffington, whose district includes Aldie, sent a letter to the board citing opposition from many constituents who told him “we don’t trust the individual making the offer and we don’t want the county coupling the Aldie Assemblage to any deal related to the St. Louis property.” He argued that the county should not transfer the Aldie property to Mojax.
Because he knew he could not attend the hearing, he asked the board to forget about Aldie and go back to trying to make a deal on the St. Louis property.
Instead, following the lead of Randall, the board sent the matter to its finance, government operations and economic development committee for review. It meets Feb. 9.
Asked if the St. Louis deal was now off, county attorney Leo Rogers, in an interview, said that was not the case. “I will tell you that all parties are working and talking and that the county is seriously considering all its options on both properties. So no, I don't think that'd be fair to say at all. I don't know what the county is going to do. I'm not being coy. That decision has yet to be made.”
Rogers and other county officials indicated that they now have at least two offers from other parties on the Aldie Assemblage.
