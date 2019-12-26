The Town of Warrenton will hold its final Comprehensive Plan Public Workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, in the PATH Foundation Fauquier Rooms.
This last public workshop will allow residents to profile the last year’s worth of public input and plan development before the project moves into a draft final plan. The plan will then be discussed in Warrenton Planning Commission work sessions and presented for public hearings before moving forward to the town council.
Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer said, “Over the last year, the community has provided feedback on the future of Warrenton through public workshops, stakeholder meetings, surveys and open houses. This is your town, and your plan so make sure your voice is heard.”
Details about Warrenton 2040 may be found at warrentonplan.com.
For more information, residents may contact the Community Development Department at planning@warrenton.gov or at 540-347-2405.
