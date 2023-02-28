Photo_News DEQ data center hearing_MAIN.jpg

Kyle Hart, of the National Parks Conservation Association, speaks during a protest Monday, Feb. 27 against a state DEQ proposal to allow data centers to run their diesel generators continually in times of stress on the electrical grid.

 Doug Stroud
Photo_News_DEQ variance protest_Spencer Snakhard.jpg

Spencer Snakard, president of Protect Fauquier, speaks in opposition to the DEQ proposal to lift data centers' pollution control permits to allow data centers to rely on their diesel generators for power when utility regulators declare a period of significant stress on the electrical grid.
Photo_News_DEQ variance protest_Julie Bolthouse.jpg

Julie Bolthouse, director of land use for the Piedmont Environmental Council, speaks against a proposal to lift data centers' pollution permits so they can run their diesel-powered generators continually in times of stress on the electrical grid.
Photo_News_DEQ variance protest_DSC_Kevin O'Neill.jpg

Kevin O’Neill, director of the Fauquier Climate Change Group, speaks during a Feb. 27 DEQ public hearing.
Photo_News_DEQ variance protest_Cindy Burbank.jpg

Cindy Burbank, secretary of Protect Fauquier, listens during the DEQ public hearing. 
Photo_News_DEQ variance protest_Karen Sabasteanski.jpg

DEQ policy analyst Karen Sabasteanski

