Some Warrenton Town Council members may have been quietly planning small meetings with Amazon representatives outside of the public process regarding the company’s application to build a data center in the town, according to several local residents.
Late last week, three local residents told the Piedmont Journalism Foundation that Councilwoman Heather Sutphin (Ward 1) told them she had met with Amazon on Wednesday morning, Jan. 3. According to those residents, Sutphin said she had learned that the company planned to announce on Jan. 10 that it would move toward a quieter cooling system.
Sutphin, according to the residents, said her meeting was one of several planned that would include two council members at a time to avoid violating the state’s open meetings law – which views a meeting of three or more members as an official meeting and must be open to the public. According to the residents, Sutphin said the meetings were designed so all council members could get questions answered in the leadup to the Jan. 10 town council meeting on the Amazon application.
It could not be determined at press time if or when any other council members had met with Amazon. Three council members who are known to be skeptical of the project said they had not heard of the meetings. “I'm not aware of any meetings and have absolutely not been invited to any meetings,” said incoming council member David McGuire (at large). His statement was echoed by new council member Paul Mooney (at large) and by Bill Semple (Ward 2), who took office in 2020.
Four council members – Sutphin, Jay Heroux (Ward 5), Brett Hamby (Ward 3) and James Hartman (Ward 4) — did not return several phone calls and emails from the Piedmont Journalism Foundation. While none of them have said publicly where they stand on the Amazon project, all four voted Dec. 13 to take up the application at the council’s Jan. 10 meeting, no matter what the planning commission recommended.
An Amazon representative also did not respond by press time.
Denise Schefer, one of the residents who says that she talked to Sutphin Jan. 5 about her meeting, said she planned to address the council about Sutphin “taking your fellow council members out of the conversation” and “keeping the public in the dark.”
Schefer, who owns a townhouse in Sutphin’s ward, said she met on Thursday with Sutphin to discuss the data center. She said Sutphin made many claims, but it was the ex-parte meeting mentioned by Sutphin that concerned her most. She said Sutphin told her she had met on Zoom Wednesday morning with Amazon officials, and learned, among other things, that Amazon was going to switch to a quieter closed-loop water cooling system. “I am 100% certain that she mentioned the Zoom meeting on Wednesday morning. She said so twice.” She said Sutphin said “we” met with Amazon but did not say who the others were.
On Friday, Suzan and Mike Fultz were on a phone call with Sutphin when she surprised them by telling her of her meeting with Amazon. The Fultzes said that Sutphin said the council was doing a series of two-member Zoom meetings with the company to avoid violating the open meetings law. Suzan Fultz said that when she asked, Sutphin said all members would be invited – even the two new ones just seated.
Tuesday’s day of meetings promises to be long and contentious. A work session on the data center proposal is scheduled for 9 a.m. For the evening session, which starts at 6:30 p.m., opponents of the data center are urging as many speakers as possible to attend. If 60 residents speak during the public hearing the speeches would take three hours. The last time 60 residents spoke – at a Nov. 15 planning commission meeting – the meeting was continued to another session.
The council has scheduled two other public hearings for the same night, one over appropriation of $5 million for water and sewer projects and the other to budget $458,001 for the Timber Fence Trail Project. Then it will be on to Amazon.
