Members of the public can share their thoughts on how Warrenton should develop into the future during a community meeting Aug. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. Town officials will take input from residents and incorporate those suggestions into the town's comprehensive plan, which is being revised now.
“We have a vision for the future of Warrenton. Community members want more vitality and local amenities while also maintaining our small-town character. So how do we get there? We have decisions to make and we need to hear from you,” according to the meeting announcement from Warrenton town government.
The meeting will take place at the PATH Foundation offices, 321 Walker Drive, Suite 301.
More information about the town’s plan for the future can be found at warrentonplan.com.
I am hoping our future does not include racists and traffickers like Northum and Fairfax,
