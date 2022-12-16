The Warrenton Town Council resolved Tuesday to advertise for a Jan. 10, 2023 public hearing and “possible action” on Amazon’s application to build a data center on Blackwell Road – whether or not the planning commission recommends approval at its meeting next week. The council hearing could be postponed if Amazon asks for an extension of its time before the planning commission – but town officials suggested that was unlikely since Amazon has asked for the council to hear its case in January.
Director of Community Development Rob Walton said Friday that the town council would hold a work session on Amazon's application the morning of Jan. 10 and a public hearing would be held that evening. He added that "Once the [special use permit] application moves forward to town council, town council has one year from the date of acceptance to act on the SUP. Town council has the ability to defer the application within this timeframe."
The Dec. 13 vote on the resolution was 4-3, and came near the end of a contentious meeting where residents pleaded with the council to deny the data center proposal. During the morning work session and evening regular meeting, council members argued over legal issues, and a councilwoman spoke out about threats to her safety (see box).
Council members also brought up some new questions that were still unresolved by the end of the night: How much authority does the town administration and the council have over the planning commission, an independent advisory body? To what degree do opinions of the town attorney have to be followed? And to what extent can an applicant dictate the processing of its application?
Twenty-two citizens spoke before the council during citizens time as part of the evening meeting Tuesday. They expressed their extreme concern, as they have in the past, about likely noise and the inappropriateness of a data center in their small town. But they struck new notes too, defending the planning commission’s Nov. 22 postponement of action on Amazon’s special use permit. And they asked that the council take its time to give the application full consideration and get citizen and expert input.
“Your clearest duty is that you do the will of the people,” said David Fox, a Warrenton resident. All of those who addressed the council about the data center – many of whom live in Warrenton or Fauquier and a few from over the county’s eastern border in Prince William -- spoke in opposition to the data center.
The planning commission’s decision to defer a vote
The vote to move forward toward a town council public hearing capped a day of arguments over the town attorney’s advice that the planning commission should vote on Amazon’s application next week or the town council would take up the matter without their recommendation. (The commission had canceled a planned public hearing on Nov. 22 when it voted 5-0 to postpone considering the application until Amazon supplied missing information. But chairwoman Susan Helander, regretting her vote, re-scheduled the hearing for Dec. 20.)
Town Councilman Bill Semple (Ward 2) was particularly vocal during the morning work session as he and others wrangled over how much time the planning commission could take before rendering a recommendation and whether the town council could move on without a planning commission ruling. Semple questioned town attorney Martin Crim’s guidance that a state law that said planning commissions had 100 days – a “reasonable time” -- to act on zoning amendments also applied to special use permits, like Amazon’s.
“But that’s your opinion,” said Semple.
“A legal opinion,” responded Crim.
Semple noted that Crim had issued his guidance on Nov. 4, a day after the 100 days had run its course, giving the planning commission few options. He defended the planning commission’s action at its Nov. 22 meeting, during which it postponed voting on Amazon’s application until the data giant supplied missing information – including a noise impact study. “They delayed it until they got more information,” he said. “They should be able to act on an application on its merits.”
Semple said that by issuing his 100-day dictum, Crim had established “a reasonableness standard.” “So the planning commission can act reasonably too,” he said. “And what’s unreasonable is for the council to decide on their behalf what’s reasonable for them.”
Councilman Sean Polster (at large) asked how the 100-day rule would apply if Amazon asked for a 30-day delay, as it had in September. But Crim said such a delay would not apply because it occurred within the 100-day window, and because the parties had not agreed on an extension.
“The planning commission has had this since May, which is eight months,” said Councilwoman Heather Sutphin (Ward 1). “How many months can they do that?” Since the council had final say on Amazon’s permit, couldn’t it just take up the matter if the planning commission did not act, she asked Crim.
Crim responded that that was his view. He said, “this is one of those situations where there's nothing specific in the statute” so he had issued his 100-day guidance by making an analogy between zoning amendments and special use permits, both of which are legislative. “That was an analogy that I drew, that I defend,” he said.
He said if a town were to use the 100-days guidance, they could avoid a lawsuit from an applicant saying they acted unreasonably. “So the cautious approach is to go ahead and say the planning commission needs to act at its Dec. 20 meeting, and that the council will then act thereafter, unless, of course, the applicant asked for additional time from the planning commission,” he said.
“This is just your opinion. And it's not the law itself,” said Semple.
Councilman Renard Carlos (at large) asked Crim if he could supply examples of legislative bodies in Virginia that have made land-use decisions without a recommendation from the planning commission. Crim said he would check, but in the evening meeting he said he “could not find any really good data on that.” He said he emailed a colleague who agreed with him, however.
Semple said he had looked at 176 planning commission cases that went to the Supreme Court and could not find “one instance where a municipality usurped the planning commission’s role, as outlined in the Virginia code.”
As the matter neared a vote, Polster asked why they needed to pass this resolution now? And why not do a work session on the application instead of moving straight to a public hearing?
Crim said he was not “overly concerned” about liability exposure regarding whether to consider the Amazon application in January. But he said the council should be aware that Amazon had requested a January meeting.
“So by moving it as a work session, we'll be moving towards a general meeting, therefore appeasing the applicant,” Polster said.
Crim replied: “They wanted to have a public hearing at the January council meeting.”
Mayor Carter Nevill called for a vote. Voting for the resolution were members Sutphin, Bret Hamby Ward 3), Jay Heroux (Ward 5), who attended remotely, and James Hartman (Ward 4). Voting against were Carlos, Polster and Semple.
