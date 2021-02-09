As of Feb. 9, those 65 and older, eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine under Phase 1b, can register at https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine to arrange for a vaccine through CVS Pharmacies. CVS will begin administering vaccinations on Friday, Feb. 12 at 36 locations.
Those who contact CVS will be able to make appointments for vaccinations through the site. An appointment for a second vaccination will be made when the first vaccination appointment is scheduled. Those without online access can contact CVS Customer Service at (800) 746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be offered.
Even if someone has registered with the Virginia Department of Health website, they will need to register through CVS as well.
The appointments will be made on a rolling basis, since when the week’s doses run out, another supply will be arriving the next week. If no vaccination is available at a nearby site on a particular day, registrants will be asked to check back another day.
The federal government is providing the 26,000 doses per week to Virginia through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination.
VDH hits a roadblock
The original plan, according to the state’s immunization lead Dr. Danny Avula, was to open CVS vaccinations to those 65 and older who had already pre-registered through local health departments of the Virginia Department of Health. Technical issues at CVS prevented the pharmacy’s system from working with the VDH site. So, Avula said, if someone had already registered through VDH, they will not automatically be included in the CVS initiative.
CVS opened the system on Tuesday so health department staffers could add some of those on the VDH list to the CVS database. Avula said he didn’t know how many of those who had already registered had been added.
Avula said the intent was to get vaccines to people who had already registered and had been waiting. Because of the technical issues, that didn’t work out. “We’ve hit a dead end,” said Avula.
He said, “The silver lining is that there are 26,000 more doses per week in Virginia… The vaccines given by CVS to those 65 and older should hopefully take some pressure off the people who are already on our list.”
Avula said that essential workers or those 16 to 64 should still register through VDH sites if they haven’t already.
As more vaccine becomes available three or four weeks from now, the VDH will be working with Walgreens, Wal-mart and Giant pharmacies as well.
Avula added that the state is finalizing a state-wide registration process that is capable of providing weekly updates to those who sign up.
