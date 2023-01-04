Thirty-one constituents of Warrenton Ward 5 Councilman Jay Heroux have signed a letter asking him to recuse himself from voting on the proposed Amazon data center, alleging that he has a work-related conflict of interest. Eric Gagnon, who lives on Winchester Street, said on Monday he has been going door-to-door with the letter for several weeks, and he plans to seek more signatures before presenting it to Heroux at the Jan. 10 town council meeting.
At that meeting, the council is scheduled to take up the matter of Amazon’s application for a special-use permit to build a 220,000 square foot data center off Blackwell Road. The council is likely to meet on the matter in a morning work session; a public hearing is scheduled for the evening, which could be followed by a vote.
A press release accompanying the letter states that “Definitive Logic, a government IT contractor, where Heroux serves as vice president, has extensive business and financial ties” to Amazon Web Services, which would own and run the data center. It cites the town charter as saying that no member of the council may vote on any matter if he or she is an officer of a company that “has a financial interest” in that matter.
Heroux, who is listed on the town’s website as a vice president at the company, said in an interview that he had received an email from two residents asking him to recuse himself and had forwarded that to the mayor and the town attorney. “They believe I somehow profit from the Amazon data center personally. So that's what we need to look into,” he said. “I've provided everything, and my company has provided what needs to be provided to the town attorney, and he will make a determination.”
Gagnon noted that Arlington-based Definitive Logic’s website cites several instances where it has helped clients move their data and business operations to the Amazon Web Services cloud. It lists AWS as a “partner” and touts AWS’s database services.
Gagnon acknowledged that there was no way to know whether any Definitive Logic clients in the future would make use of the Warrenton site, but he alleged that a vote for the Amazon data center in Warrenton would be a vote to make Amazon, which runs at least 41 data centers worldwide, even more successful.
He argued that Heroux would be seen at his company -- and by Amazon -- as someone who had voted to advance Amazon’s interests. “Would Amazon look favorably upon Jay Heroux voting for an Amazon data center? That's the question. That's the nub of the conflict right there. I don't think you need lawyers to figure this out,” he said.
Gagnon also cited the Warrenton town code of ethics, which prohibits members from affecting government decisions in which they have financial interest or “have an organizational responsibility or personal relationship that may give the appearance of a conflict of interest.” It further states, “They shall abstain from participating in deliberations and decision-making where conflicts may exist.”
Gagnon has other concerns about the data center, including noise that it could generate, health effects from that noise and a lack of clarity on how much tax revenue it could bring in. He also complained that the application approval process has been less than transparent.
Ward 5 comprises the central part of the town, with Winchester and John. E. Mann Streets forming its northern border and W. Shirley Avenue bordering on the south and west. The proposed Amazon site is in Ward 1 to the northeast. The center of Ward 5 is roughly a mile from the proposed data center.
