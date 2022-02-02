Republicans line up to challenge Wexton

The Supreme Court of Virginia signed off on redistricting maps Dec. 28. Since then, 10 people have announced or confirmed their intention to seek the Republican Party nomination this year for the newly reconfigured 10th Congressional District; an additional GOP candidate has already dropped out.
Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Leesburg) currently holds the seat, although she is being challenged for her party’s nomination. (See accompanying box.)
The 10th District Republican Committee will hold a party-run "firehouse primary" on Saturday, May 21, the committee announced last week. Republicans held a convention in Winchester to select their 10th District nominee in 2020. In 2018, the district committee opted for an open primary election.
The 10th District now includes all of Loudoun, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties, the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, most of Prince William County and a small portion of Fairfax County. The district formerly included all of Loudoun, Clarke and Frederick counties, the cities of Winchester, Manassas and Manassas Park, along with portions of Prince William and Fairfax counties.
Wexton first won her seat in 2018, a wave year for Democrats, defeating incumbent Republican Barbara Comstock. Wexton was re-elected in 2020 by a 13-point margin; her party’s presidential candidate, Joe Biden, won the district by 19 points.
Based on the results of the 2016 presidential election, the new district boundaries also put Democrats at an advantage; Democrat Hillary Clinton won by 7 percentage points among voters within the new district boundaries in 2016.
Republican candidates
Jeanine Lawson
Lawson, of Gainesville, has represented the Brentsville District on the Prince William County Board of Supervisors since 2015, advocating for the preservation of the county’s “Rural Crescent” and serving as an appointee on several regional committees. She has also been involved with the county’s public schools over the years, including as chair of the Public Schools Safe Schools Advisory Council. Lawson holds a degree in political science from the University of Northern Iowa and has served in several leadership roles on the Prince William County Republican Committee.
John Beatty
Beatty, of Waterford, describes himself as the “lone outspoken conservative on the Loudoun County School Board;” he was first elected to represent the Catoctin District in 2019. He works as the director of IT at a boys prep school in Maryland and holds a computer science degree from Virginia Tech.
Theresa Coates Ellis
Coates Ellis lives in Manassas and has served on the city council there since 2019; she is the council’s sole Republican. Coates Ellis owns a small healthcare marketing company. She holds a business communications degree from George Mason University.
Caleb Max
Max, of Round Hill, is a self-described “serial entrepreneur,” running businesses as varied as a landscaping service and a deli. He co-founded the Athenai Institute, which advocates against Chinese-funded “Confucius Institutes” at U.S. colleges and universities. He holds a degree in American government and politics from George Mason University. Max is also the grandson of former Rep. Frank Wolf (R), who represented the 10th District for 34 years.
Mike Clancy
Clancy, of Reston, is a former U.S. Navy trial attorney who now works as a senior vice president for a multinational technology company’s legal department. He earned his law degree at George Washington University.
Paul Lott
Lott, of Gainesville, is a U.S. Army veteran and works as an IT and engineering consultant. He has also worked as a pastor in the Church of Christ denomination. Lott holds degrees in computer science and engineering science from Harvard University.
John Henley
Henley, of Nokesville, retired in 2019 from a career as a U.S. Air Force officer; he now works as a private military contractor. Among many assignments during his career in the Air Force, Henley served on the Office of Air Force Legislative Liaison. In addition to his undergraduate degree in management, Henley holds several graduate degrees.
Hung Cao
Cao, of Purcellville, retired last year after a 25-year career as a U.S. Navy officer; he is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy. In addition to deploying to several combat zones, Cao worked on budgetary and policy issues at the Pentagon.
Brandon Michon
Michon, of Hamilton, is best known for a speech he made to the Loudoun County School Board in January 2021. A video of the speech, which criticized the move to remote instruction during the pandemic, went viral in right-wing circles and earned Michon appearances on national conservative media outlets. Michon works for a commercial real estate investment company and has a degree in finance from Brigham Young University.
Adam Gizinski
Gizinski, a New Baltimore resident who owns a pest control company, filed Jan. 18 to run in the 10th District. Before the final redistricting maps were approved last month, he had registered to challenge Rep. Bob Good (R-Campbell) for the Republican nomination in the 5th Congressional District.
Clay Percle
Percle, of Clifton, initially filed to seek the Republican nomination in the 10th District but later withdrew his candidacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.