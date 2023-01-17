General Assembly Republicans

Republicans in Virginia's General Assembly are again seeking to roll back Democratic laws tying Virginia vehicle emissions to California standards and allowing the state to participate in a regional carbon market. 

 Sarah Vogelsong / Virginia Mercury
Nadarius Clark

Del. Nadarius Clark, D-Portsmouth, speaks during a legislative rally Friday about his caucus’ defense of laws that address climate change.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.