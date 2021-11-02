You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Republican Phil Scott wins 88th District seat

  • Updated
  • 0
Phillip Scott

Phillip Scott

 Courtesy Photo

Republican candidate Phillip Scott won the 88th District seat in the Va. House of Delegates Tuesday, capturing 58% of the 36,902 votes counted by 10 p.m. Tuesday. Seven precincts had not reported results.

photo_ft_news_kecia evans_042419.jpg

Kecia Evans

Democratic candidate Kecia Evans came in second, reporting 40% of votes Tuesday night and Libertarian candidate Tim Lewis received 2%. 

Scott will replace incumbent Del. Mark Cole (R), who has represented the 88th District since 2002 but decided not to run for election in 2021. The Va. 88th District is comprised of sections of Fauquier, Frederick, Spotsylvania and Stafford Counties.

In Fauquier County, Scott received  78% of the 2,858 ballots reported by 10 p.m. Tuesday; absentee ballots in Fauquier County had not yet been reported.

In a statement announcing his victory, Scott said, “I would first like to thank God for intentionally guiding me through my life toward this juncture.” He went on to highlight “the absolute necessity to cut taxes, reign in wasteful government spending and protect the God-given freedoms of the individual as the U.S. Constitution mandates.”

Scott, a first-time delegate candidate, lives in Spotsylvania and works as a background investigator for a federal contractor. A self-described “strong conservative, faithful Christian,” Scott said in his campaign announcement earlier this year that he will advocate to lower taxes, oppose abortion rights and make the state more attractive to business.

He unsuccessfully ran for the Spotsylvania County School Board in 2019 and currently sits on the Spotsylvania County Citizen Budget Review Committee.

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..