Republican Phil Scott wins 88th District seat

Republican candidate Phillip Scott won the 88th District seat in the Va. House of Delegates Tuesday, capturing 58% of the 36,902 votes counted by 10 p.m. Tuesday. Seven precincts had not reported results.
Democratic candidate Kecia Evans came in second, reporting 40% of votes Tuesday night and Libertarian candidate Tim Lewis received 2%.
Scott will replace incumbent Del. Mark Cole (R), who has represented the 88th District since 2002 but decided not to run for election in 2021. The Va. 88th District is comprised of sections of Fauquier, Frederick, Spotsylvania and Stafford Counties.
In Fauquier County, Scott received 78% of the 2,858 ballots reported by 10 p.m. Tuesday; absentee ballots in Fauquier County had not yet been reported.
In a statement announcing his victory, Scott said, “I would first like to thank God for intentionally guiding me through my life toward this juncture.” He went on to highlight “the absolute necessity to cut taxes, reign in wasteful government spending and protect the God-given freedoms of the individual as the U.S. Constitution mandates.”
Scott, a first-time delegate candidate, lives in Spotsylvania and works as a background investigator for a federal contractor. A self-described “strong conservative, faithful Christian,” Scott said in his campaign announcement earlier this year that he will advocate to lower taxes, oppose abortion rights and make the state more attractive to business.
He unsuccessfully ran for the Spotsylvania County School Board in 2019 and currently sits on the Spotsylvania County Citizen Budget Review Committee.
