Republican headquarters open on Ashby Street in Warrenton

GOP headquarters

Election headquarters for the Republican party in Fauquier County is open at 20 Ashby St. in Warrenton.

 Courtesy Photo

The Republican election headquarters for the 2021 election cycle is open at 20 Ashby St., right behind the Red Truck bakery and across the street from the Circuit Court clerk’s office in Warrenton. The hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday, 11a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Greg Schumacher, Fauquier County Republican Committee chairman, said in a press release, “This location is a one-stop shop to get candidate signs, literature and to secure candidate and patriotic gear (hats, shirts, flags, etc.). There are also voter registration forms and voter information, as well as people on hand to discuss Republican principles and the election of Republican candidates in November. 

