Republican Del. Michael Webert defends 18th District seat by wide margin

Republican candidate Michael Webert was reelected Tuesday to represent the 18th District in the Virginia House of Delegates, overcoming Democratic challenger Douglas Ward by a wide margin in the deeply conservative district.
As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, Webert had tallied 70% of the 27,858 votes counted so far. Nine precincts had not reported results.
The 18th District includes sections of Fauquier, Warren, Culpeper, Rappahannock and Prince Wiliam counties. Webert has represented the district since 2012.
In Fauquier County, Webert received 69% of 11,892 votes counted so far; absentee ballot counts had not yet been reported as of 10 p.m.
Webert, who owns Locust Hill Farm in The Plains, is an outspoken supporter of gun rights, lower taxes and describes himself as “100 percent pro-life.”
