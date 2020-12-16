Warrenton, VA (20186)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then some clearing overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then some clearing overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.