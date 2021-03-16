You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Report ranks Virginia fourth among states for 2020 solar installations

  • Updated
  • 0
Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy's Whitehouse solar farm in Louisa County generates 20 megawatts on a 250 acre site. 

 Dominion Energy

Courtesy of Virginia Mercury

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia topped almost other states in solar installations in 2020, ranking fourth behind only California, Texas and Florida.

According to findings from the analysis released Tuesday by the Solar Energy Industries Association and energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie, more than 1.4 gigawatts of solar were installed in Virginia last year. For comparison, that’s slightly more output than Dominion Energy’s gas-fired Brunswick Power Station, which began service in April 2016 and powers approximately 340,000 homes.

Virginia’s ranking jumped 15 places in the Wood Mackenzie/SEIA analysis between 2019 and 2020, with installations increasing by a factor of more than 10.

Most of the state’s solar growth — just over 1.3 gigawatts of capacity — came from large-scale solar farms.

“Virginia saw incredible growth in the utility-scale sector in 2020, which accounted for the majority of its new capacity additions last year,” said Will Giese, SEIA’s Southeast policy lead, in an email. “Corporate procurement was a major driver of that growth.”

Giese said it was “a bit too early” to see the effects of the Virginia Clean Economy Act, a landmark piece of environmental legislation committing the state to a carbon-free electric grid by 2050 that passed the General Assembly in 2020.

However, he added, “Virginia is projected to see similarly strong growth in its solar market over the next decade.”

Solar has been on the rise nationwide, especially as concerns about climate change increase. In 2019, the United States consumed more energy from renewables than it did from coal for the first time in more than 130 years. Tuesday’s Wood Mackenzie/SEIA report forecast that “the next decade will see the total operating solar fleet more than quadruple.” By 2030, said SEIA president and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper in a press release, “the equivalent of one in eight American homes will have solar.”

Earlier this year the U.S. Energy Information Administration projected that together, wind and solar will account for more than two-thirds of all new electricity generation added in 2021.

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Readers' Choice 2020

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..