Staff from the office of Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-5th, will be in the first-floor meeting room of the Warren Green Building, 10 Hotel St., Warrenton, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1.
The staff can answer questions about federal agencies and topics such as Social Security benefits, Medicare, immigration and veterans’ benefits.
Constituents who can’t attend can call Riggleman’s office in Charlottesville at 434-973-9631 or visit the services section of his website at riggleman.house.gov.
Riggleman represents the portion of Fauquier County within the 5th District. Not included are the precincts of Catlett, Lois, Morrisville and Bealeton, which are within the 1st District, currently represented by Rep. Rob Wittman.
