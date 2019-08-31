5th District Rep. Denver Riggleman will hold mobile office hours from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 3 in the first-floor meeting room of the Warren Green Building, 10 Hotel St., Warrenton.
The congressman’s staff will be available to answer questions about Medicare, veterans’ and Social Security benefits, immigration and other matters.
Anyone unable to come Tuesday can call the district office in Charlottesville 434) 973-9631 or Danville 434-791-2596 or visit the services section of Riggleman’s website atriggleman.house.gov.
