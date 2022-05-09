After the decennial redistricting process incorporated Fauquier County into the 10th Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-10th) sped through a crash course in Fauquier County’s small businesses on April 21. Wexton is up for re-election this November. Eleven Republicans are vying for their party’s nomination to run against her.
Wexton began the day at Strategic Alliance Consulting on Lee Street in Warrenton. She then visited the Mason Enterprise Center a short distance away, on Main Street, before being whisked to Vint Hill for lunch at Old Bust Head Brewing Company. She and her team finished the day at Lord Fairfax Community College, learning about its workforce development efforts.
Under the new map, Wexton’s constituents include residents in Loudoun, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties, along with much of Prince William County, all of Manassas and Manassas Park and a small portion of western Fairfax County. Before redistricting, Wexton represented Clarke, Frederick and Loudoun counties, parts of Fairfax and Prince William counties and the cities of Manassas, Manassas Park and Winchester.
“I’ve traded the Valley for the Piedmont, and I think I’ve got the better end of the deal,” said Wexton.
She said of her visit, “I am excited to welcome Fauquier into the 10th District and had a wonderful time talking with local business leaders about challenges they’re facing and opportunities they have here in the region. Fauquier is a thriving and vibrant county, and I found a deep sense of care for the well-being of their community in every person I met. My most important job as a representative is listening to the needs and concerns of those I’m entrusted to represent, and I look forward to doing much more of that in the new areas of the 10th.”
Focus on economic development
Ken Lukonis, president of Strategic Alliance Consulting was the first business on the day’s agenda. He gave Wexton a brief history of his nine-year-old engineering business that he started in his basement, how he benefitted from the services offered by the Mason Enterprise Center before moving to a permanent corporate headquarters a few blocks away.
Ludonis’ presentation included information about the government offices his company has contracts with, about his 70 employees — most of whom are embedded with the agencies they are working for — and how he supports his employees, many of whom are military veterans.
Lukonis said after the meeting, “I felt good about the interaction. I invited Congressman [Bob] Good to a similar event, but they have been unable to schedule (mostly due to COVID). It is important that the elected leaders understand Fauquier County business growth, to include tourism and training for the next generation of leaders in our county.”
