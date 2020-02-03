Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-5th District, announced today his staff will be hosting Mobile Office Hours on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Constituents are invited to meet with a representative of Riggleman’s office in Brunswick County, Fauquier County, Lunenburg County, Madison County, Mecklenburg County and Rappahannock County, according to a news release.
“These office hours offer constituents the opportunity to meet with the Congressman’s staff in their communities and receive assistance with issues involving federal agencies,” the news release said. “Staff will be available to assist and answer questions regarding Social Security benefits, Medicare, immigration, veterans benefits, and more.”
In Fauquier County, the mobile officer hours will be on Feb. 4, from 10 to 11 a.m., in the first floor meeting room at the Warren Green Building, 10 Hotel St., Warrenton. For more information, contact Esther Page at 434-973-9631.
Constituents who are unable to attend mobile office hours are encouraged to call their local district office in Danville at 434-791-2596 or Charlottesville at 434-973-9631 or visit the services section of Congressman Riggleman’s website at https://riggleman.house.gov.
