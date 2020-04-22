Horns blared and flags waved from vehicle windows as hundreds of Virginians converged Wednesday, April 22 on Capitol Square in Richmond to protest operating restrictions on businesses and places of worship. Gov. Ralph Northam put the guidelines in place to try and slow the spread of COVID-19.
Protesters drove around the Capitol perimeter honking their horns for three hours. The event was held as the General Assembly was reconvening. The House of Delegates, which met under a tent on Capitol grounds, was bombarded by the ongoing ruckus.
Virginia imposed social distancing guidelines in late March; Northam issued a series of executive orders closing nonessential businesses. The stay at home order was later extended until June 10.
Restaurants closed dining rooms and shifted to carry-out and delivery only. Recreational and entertainment facilities were shuttered, along with beauty salons, spas, massage parlors and other nonessential establishments. Essential businesses such as grocery and convenience stores, pharmacies, pet and feed stores, electronic and hardware retailers and banks are still open.
Unemployment claims have climbed rapidly; the Virginia Employment Commission reported on April 16 that 410,762 claims had been filed since March 21.
Protesters reiterated the message of similar demonstrations taking place in state capitals across the country. The groups hope to convince governors and lawmakers to scale back strict social distancing guidelines and allow businesses and places of worship to reopen.
“At first we were compliant,” said protester David Decker. “Now it seems like it’s being forced upon us more and more, and we’re absolutely sick of it.”
“I am against any policy that gives liberty to a corporation over the citizens,” said Jeffery Torres. “Corporations get their interests served while the interests of citizens get ignored.”
A small group of around 20 people gathered near the Capitol Square entrance. Few wore masks or observed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s suggested social distancing recommendation of 6 feet of space.
The Virginia Department of Health confirmed approximately 10,000 coronavirus cases in the commonwealth as of Wednesday. Northam and health officials maintain that social distancing is keeping cases from skyrocketing.
Wednesday’s event was not without counter protesters, among them Dr. Erich Bruhn, a surgeon from Winchester. Bruhn wore a facemask and carried a sign that read, “You have no right to put us all at risk, go home.”
“I came out here today to tell the other side that the majority of people do not agree with this,” Bruhn said. “We want the economy to open up, but it is just too soon according to most scientists.”
As the interview with Bruhn was wrapping up, a female protester leaned out of her car window and shouted at Bruhn, “How long are we supposed to stay inside?”
Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, who has announced her intent to run for governor next year, voiced support for the rally.
Chase said during a Facebook livestream, “I think it sends a great message to the governor to reopen Virginia in a smart, wise way.”
There were no incidents of violence reported, though one Capitol police officer joked he had a headache from all the noise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.