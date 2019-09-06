Mary Walter Elementary School in Morrisville got a facelift over the last couple of months. New lights in the general purpose room and fresh paint throughout welcomed children back from summer vacation.
Students also were delighted to see that the corn and pumpkins they planted at the end of the school year were tall and lush.
Principal Alex O’Dell called kids over from the playground Thursday for a run through the corn. They raced through the stalks and checked on the progress of the pumpkin plants, then asked eagerly if they could do it again the next day.
