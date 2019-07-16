Postal worker Samantha Haines of Remington had just finished up work for the day and went to buy a Golden Nugget® ticket at the 7-Eleven at 7489 Limestone Drive in Gainesville. As she sat in the car talking to her husband on the phone, she scratched her ticket and saw that she had won the top prize of $250,000, according to a press release from the Virginia Lottery July 16.
Haines began crying and told her husband, who at first thought she was kidding. When she claimed her prize at a Virginia Lottery customer service center, she told lottery officials, “I feel a little bit calm. I don’t know if it just hasn’t sunk in,” the release said.
The mother of five plans to use her winnings as a down payment on a house for her and her family, the release reported.
Haynes is the third person to win the top prize of $250,000 in this game, which means one more top prize remains unclaimed, the press release said. The odds of scratching to win the $250,000 prize are 1 in 489,600. The odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.45.
Lottery officials say Fauquier County received more than $2.3 million in lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year.
