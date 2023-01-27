Diana Esry, 62, of Remington died of injuries she suffered in a two-vehicle crash near Remington on Thursday, Jan. 26, Virginia State Police said in a news release.
The accident happened at 11:19 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) and U.S. 15 Business (James Madison Street)near Remington, just south of the intersection of U.S. 29 and VA. 28.
VSP Sgt. Brent Coffey reported Friday that Esry was southbound on U.S. 29 in a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser when she started to turn left to continue into Remington. As the Chrysler crossed the northbound lanes of U.S. 29, the Cruiser and a northbound 1995 Mack dump truck collided.
Esry, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, Coffey said.
The driver of the dump truck, a 20-year-old man from Chantilly, Virginia, was not injured in the crash. He also was wearing a seat belt.
Coffey said the crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.