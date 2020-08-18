Remington’s Town Council meeting Monday night featured five submissions for a new town seal. Council members narrowed the choices down to three that town residents and business owners will vote on.
A little less than one month after Mississippi’s governor signed off on a bill removing a Confederate battle emblem from the state’s flag, the Remington Town Council did the same — voting unanimously on July 20 to change the town seal, which for decades featured a small depiction of the battle flag used during the Civil War by the Army of Northern Virginia, which fought for the Confederacy.
Vice Mayor Devada Allison said at the council’s July meeting that in light of the national reckoning over institutionalized racism and the “healing process” happening in the country, he said council members recognized it was time for the seal to change.
“We are moving forward as a community,” he said. “We definitely want Remington to be represented as welcoming to everybody, because that’s what it is.”
Allison said Monday night that he was disheartened by some of the Facebook comments about the council’s decision to change the seal. “It was disgusting, the way people attacked each other. It is a keyboard warrior mentality, where there is no retribution for anything you say.”
He added, “We are just going to move forward. We made the right decision.”
The final three choices will be presented to town residents and business owners; they will be asked to pick their favorite by Sept. 20. If the town is able to host the Remington Fall Festival in October, the winner will be announced at that event. If the COVID-19 pandemic prevents the festival, the choice will be shared another way.
The seal submissions attempt to represent Remington’s history, including images that represent the Rappahannock River that runs alongside Remington and the image of a steam engine, which is prominent in Remington’s past. Tom Reese Jr., who designed Remington’s current seal, was asked to submit a design, said Allison, but he declined.
