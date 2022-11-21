The town of Remington will hold a public hearing on whether the town should eliminate the requirement that town residents purchase town decals and display them on their vehicles. The hearing was originally scheduled for Nov. 21 but the meeting was canceled; a new date has not yet been announced.
Currently, residents must purchase town decals for each of their vehicles every year. The decals — which cost $25 for a regular vehicle, $1 for an antique vehicle, $15 for a motorcycle and $12.50 for vehicle owners who are senior citizens — are used to confirm that those utilizing town dumpsters are in fact town residents. Carol Stalter, the town's treasurer, said that the decal was also a way for police to determine if residents had their vehicle(s) garaged in the correct jurisdiction with the Department of Motor Vehicles.
The money collected for the decals was deposited in the town’s general fund.
Town council members are considering removing the requirement. The funding lost if the stickers were discontinued would be about $5,500 annually.
