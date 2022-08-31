The small town of Remington, one of Fauquier County’s three incorporated towns, is set for an election this fall that could set the town’s course for years to come and bring as many as four newcomers to the six-seat council. Additionally, town residents will vote either to keep Interim Mayor Bill Polk in that position or replace him with former Vice Mayor Devada Allison. In-person absentee voting begins Sept. 23, and Election Day is Nov. 8.
Eight candidates, split evenly between incumbents and newcomers, are running to fill six seats on the council. They are, in alphabetical order: Stan Heaney Sr., Rick Heflin, Morgan Butler Lewis, Van Loving, Veronica Meadows, Rick Moxley, Luann Myatt and Susan Tiffany. A ninth candidate, current council member Amanda Hart, qualified for the ballot but withdrew from the race.
Voter turnout in the town of 650 residents has historically been measured in dozens, not hundreds, although turnout could be boosted significantly this year because of a state law moving town elections from May to November. That means, for the first time, voters will cast ballots in town and federal elections simultaneously.
Much of the discourse ahead of the election has been shaped by the competing philosophies of the two men running for mayor.
Polk, whom the council appointed as interim mayor in March 2021 after the death of longtime Mayor Gerald Billingsley, has used his position to harness the “power of influence and persuasion,” as he puts it, to push for a wide-ranging package of initiatives that he calls a “revitalization for a destination.”
Allison, a town councilman and vice mayor until last year, is running to unseat Polk. He says he does not necessarily disagree with some of the ideas discussed recently but says that Polk made sweeping plans without input from the council. The council — not the mayor — should take the leading role in the future of the town, Allison argues, echoing sentiments from some current council members.
Polk recently took the unusual step of endorsing a list of six candidates for town council. He held a small rally Sunday to campaign on their behalf and to promote his ideas. The town, he says, needs to refurbish the downtown commercial district to attract more visitors. This would capitalize, he says, on the recently opened Rector Tract Park and the planned Rappahannock Station Battlefield Park, both located just outside of town on the Rappahannock River.
The town should also be more accessible to pedestrians, he says, both for visitors and for residents — and especially for children walking to Pierce Elementary School, which is also located just outside of town. A recent engineering study found that a 10-foot-wide multiuse paved path along James Madison Street from the river to the school would help achieve this aim — but that building it would cost between $1 and $2 million.
Realizing these ideas, Polk acknowledges, is complicated by the fact that the town government does not control the public rights-of-way, meaning that the Virginia Department of Transportation would need to agree with — and pay for — many of the projects. Additionally, some of the most important elements of Polk’s plans, including the riverside parks and the elementary school, are not within town limits, meaning that moving forward would also require a buy-in from the county.
Allison has declined to endorse candidates as a matter of principle, arguing that Polk’s outspoken policy advocacy since his appointment is anathema to the “representative” role that a mayor should play. Polk, he says, has left the council out of important policy discussions, something Allison has pledged not to do if he is elected mayor.
Some town council candidates agree generally with Polk’s assertion that Remington needs, as the mayor puts it, a “course direction correction.” While agreeing that pedestrian safety should be a priority, others argue that the town government should focus on maintaining and improving the town’s current services before moving on to more complex initiatives to promote commercial growth.
Stan Heaney Sr.
The owner of The Corner Deli, Heaney has served on the town council since 2006. Along with Loving, he is one of two incumbent members of council endorsed by Polk. Efforts to reach Heaney for comment by press time were unsuccessful.
Rick Heflin
Now retired from a career as a federal government employee, Heflin has owned a house in Remington since the 1980s, and his family roots in the town go back a century. He has served on the town council since early 2021, when he was appointed to fill a vacant seat.
Heflin said that he shares the goal of making the town more pedestrian-friendly and that he is open to any idea to make Remington a more attractive place to live, visit and do business. But, he emphasized repeatedly, policy decisions should involve the town council from the start, something he thinks that has not happened under Polk. He supports Allison for mayor, arguing that his philosophy better reflects what the town’s charter intended for the mayoral role.
“We definitely want to see improvements; we definitely want to see more things accessible to town residents and to people in the surrounding area,” Heflin said, “but I want to see it done at the table — open and transparent.”
Heflin also emphasized that the town government’s core responsibilities, like public works and the small police department, should always be the first concern of the council.
For instance, the council recently hired a third public works employee, in part so that the department’s work can still be performed even if one employee has the day off. The council has also worked to update the town’s computer systems and make the town hall — also used as a Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles office — more accessible to people with disabilities. Efforts like these aren’t particularly glamorous, Heflin said, but are part of the essential functions of the council and of modernizing the town’s services.
Morgan Butler Lewis
Lewis is a contracts specialist for a nonprofit that does work for the federal government. She has lived in the Remington area all her life — her family has deep roots in the area — and this is her first time running for public office.
She is running at the suggestion of Polk, she said, and she supports his vision for the town. “I want to make it a place where generations after me — where people want to be,” she said of the town.
“I envision a Davis Street type area,” Lewis said, a reference to a street in Culpeper that is popular with tourists. She wants to keep Remington “a small town,” she added, “but I feel like it needs to grow — needs to change.”
She has yet to develop a full understanding of how the town government can or should facilitate that goal, she said. But she’s “appreciated” Polk’s advocacy on the issue. “I want to be a part of something,” she said of her decision to run for council, “Things changing, but changing for the good.”
Van Loving
A lifelong resident of Remington, Loving is the most experienced incumbent running for re-election. He has served on the town council — with several breaks — since 1987. He recently retired, having spent the past 15 years as a maintenance worker employed by the town. Along with Heaney, Polk has endorsed Loving for re-election. Efforts to reach Loving for comment by press time were unsuccessful.
Veronica Meadows
A chief strategy officer for a landscape architecture licensing organization, Meadows is a native of Fauquier County and has lived in Remington for about a year and a half. It’s her first time running for public office, and she is among the candidates aligned with Polk.
Meadows works full-time from home. “I live, work and play here in Remington,” she said, an experience she hopes can soon be a reality for more people in town. She supports commercial growth downtown, and she said electing council members who share that goal is vital. “Having a council that is all supportive of a direction is going to be really important. You can’t really have progress until you have a team that is all supportive of a direction.”
The council won’t have direct control over many of the details, she acknowledged. But by presenting a clear “vision,” Meadows said that she hopes that the town, VDOT, the county and other stakeholders can move forward with initiatives to make the town more vibrant. The goal, she said, is for area residents to spend more of their time and money in Remington instead of driving to Culpeper or Warrenton.
“I think that is an important component that Mayor Bill brings to the table,” she said of Polk and his proposed initiatives. “In order to get anywhere, you have to know where you’re going, right?” And by presenting a clear set of ideas to town residents, Meadows hopes to help boost public interest and engagement in town government. “Having a vision that the community can get behind and support is really important,” she said.
Like other candidates, Meadows is also focused on finding ways to make the town more walkable, especially for schoolchildren. It’s especially personal for Meadows, whose daughter attends Pierce. “Having a school-aged child who is going to grow up in this town — obviously, she is my main motivation.”
Rick Moxley
Moxley is a retired firefighter-paramedic from Northern Virginia who moved to Remington last year. Polk recruited him to run for council, and Moxley said that he generally agrees with Polk’s ideas for breathing new life into Remington. This is his first time running for public office.
“I think people want to see something happen,” Moxley said. He said that he wants Remington to change from “really, just a shortcut” from U.S. 17 to U.S. 15/29 to a place where people come to spend time and money — and ultimately, where people want to live.
“If [the candidates endorsed by Polk] get elected, we need to put all these projects on the table and see what we can get going,” he said, with a focus on pedestrian accessibility and restoring the town to its historic role as a commercial center for southwestern Fauquier County.
He acknowledged that it may be a slow process, especially since some of the elements of the “revitalization” plans are outside the direct control of the council. But new ideas to revitalize the town should be the focus of the council going forward, he said.
“That’s what you need to get out-of-towners to become in-towners,” he said.
Luann Myatt
Myatt is a U.S. Army veteran and currently a school bus driver. She moved to the area from Florida about five years ago and has lived in Remington for about three and a half years. This is her first time running for public office.
“I spent three and a half years walking around Remington saying, ‘What can we do?” she said. “I’m not really a political person. I’m just kind of a doer,” she added.
“The community is so cute, and I think it’s got a lot of potential,” she said. By running for council, “I want to see what I can do.”
In general, she said, she hopes that the council providing a clear vision for the town will spur investment in aging buildings and infrastructure. As a bus driver, she said that she is especially focused on providing safe routes for children to walk to school and hopes that outside organizations will help fund projects to realize that goal.
Myatt also played professional baseball for several years in Florida, and she hopes that Remington will be able to provide sports fields for its residents and for the surrounding community.
Susan Tiffany
A Fauquier County native, Tiffany is an environmental specialist with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and has served on the town council since 2018.
She expressed skepticism about Polk’s focus on transforming Remington into a “destination,” arguing that the town government should focus on more basic infrastructure needs for its residents. She supports Allison for mayor.
“I just don’t know if things like that — little boutique shops — are going to make it in this town,” Tiffany said. “I think the things we should concentrate on are safe streets, making Main Street safer” and having a way for kids to walk to the elementary school.
She noted that Remington already has a wide range of businesses, like hair salons, a pharmacy, a dentist and two restaurants. Though many motorists cut through town on their way to work, “I just don’t know that we would have enough foot traffic to support the businesses — more than we have,” she said.
“We aren’t Warrenton. We aren’t Culpeper,” she said, and that means there is rarely any funding left over after maintaining essential infrastructure for more expansive projects like Polk is suggesting.
