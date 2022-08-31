2022 Remington Town Council candidates.jpg

2022 candidates for Remington Town Council

(clockwise from top left) Luann Myatt, Stan Heaney Sr., Veronica Meadows, Morgan Butler Lewis, Susan Tiffany, Rick Moxley

Not pictured: Rick Heflin, Van Loving

 Fauquier Times Staff Photos by Coy Ferrell

The small town of Remington, one of Fauquier County’s three incorporated towns, is set for an election this fall that could set the town’s course for years to come and bring as many as four newcomers to the six-seat council. Additionally, town residents will vote either to keep Interim Mayor Bill Polk in that position or replace him with former Vice Mayor Devada Allison. In-person absentee voting begins Sept. 23, and Election Day is Nov. 8.

Eight candidates, split evenly between incumbents and newcomers, are running to fill six seats on the council. They are, in alphabetical order: Stan Heaney Sr., Rick Heflin, Morgan Butler Lewis, Van Loving, Veronica Meadows, Rick Moxley, Luann Myatt and Susan Tiffany. A ninth candidate, current council member Amanda Hart, qualified for the ballot but withdrew from the race.

photo_ft_news_Bill Polk-1_20220828.jpg

Remington Mayor Bill Polk speaks at a rally Aug. 28 to promote candidates for town council.
photo_ft_news_Devada Allison-1.jpg

Devada Allison
photo_ft_news_Remington map basic.png

Only registered voters who reside within town limits may cast a ballot in Remington town elections.
photo_ft_news_Remington Town Council_Stan Heaney Sr.jpg

Stan Heaney Sr.
photo_ft_news_Remington Town Hall-1_20220830.jpg

Remington Town Hall
photo_ft_news_Remington Town Council_Morgan Butler Lewis-1_20220828.jpg

Morgan Butler Lewis
photo_ft_news_Remington Main Street-1_20220830.jpg

East Main Street in Remington
photo_ft_news_Remington Town Council_Veronica Meadows-2_20220830.jpg

Veronica Meadows
photo_ft_news_Pierce Elementary School-1_20220828.jpg

M.M. Pierce Elementary School, located just outside Remington town limits
photo_ft_news_Remington Town Council_Richard Moxley-1_20220828.jpg

Rick Moxley
photo_ft_news_Remington Town Council_Luann Myatt-1_20220828.jpg

Luann Myatt
photo_ft_news_Remington Main Street kiosk-1_20220830.jpg

A kiosk with information about area cycling routes next to a flower shop on East Main Street in Remington
photo_ft_news_Remington Town Council_Susan Tiffany.jpg

Susan Tiffany

