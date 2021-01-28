The driver who allegedly caused the deaths of two people and injured four others near Remington in September has been indicted on two felony counts of involuntary manslaughter with a vehicle.
Savion Rojas-Smith, 19, of Remington, allegedly drove his vehicle “at a high rate of speed” over the double-yellow line on Freemans Ford Road Sept. 28, causing a head-on collision that killed two of Rojas-Smith’s passengers and severely injured three people in the other vehicle, according to the Virginia State Police.
A grand jury in Fauquier County Circuit Court directly indicted Rojas-Smith on Monday, which bypasses the district court preliminary process for felony cases. He turned himself in Wednesday and was released on a $10,000 secured bond, according to court records.
Involuntary manslaughter with a vehicle is a class 5 felony in Virginia. If convicted, Rojas-Smith could face up to 10 years in prison for each count.
The Sept. 28 crash occurred north of Remington on Freemans Ford Road, close to the intersection with Fox Groves Road, just before 3 p.m, according to the Virginia State Police.
Kathya Alfaro-Fuentes, 19, of Warrenton, and Jamal J. Lambert, 20, of Bealeton, died at the scene of the crash, according to the state police; both were passengers in Rojas-Smith’s vehicle.
Of the four occupants in the other car, at least one of whom lives in Marshall, two people suffered “life threatening” injuries and two other people suffered “serious” injuries, the state police announced at the time.
According to court records, Rojas-Smith had three pending traffic-related charges against him at the time of the Sept. 28 crash. He was cited Aug. 7 in Prince William County for reckless driving and a motorcycle learner’s permit violation; he pleaded guilty to both infractions. On Sept. 22 he was cited for speeding in Fairfax County; he also pleaded guilty to this infraction.
