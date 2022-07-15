Remington could be poised for the most competitive town election in recent memory. Two men with vastly different visions for the mayoral role are competing for the position in the first election since longtime Mayor Gerald Billingsley died early last year.
Bill Polk, whom the town council appointed to complete Billingsley’s term, has since been an unabashedly outspoken advocate for a package of initiatives he calls a “revitalization for a destination” program. The initiatives are aimed at making the once-bustling railroad town of 630 people a “destination” for tourists and more pedestrian-friendly for visitors, residents and schoolchildren. He wants the upcoming election to serve as a referendum on those initiatives.
Devada Allison, who until last year served on the town council and as the vice mayor, is challenging him. While he emphasized repeatedly that he is not opposed to beneficial changes to the town, Allison said that he is running, in part, because he feels that Polk has used his position to advocate for wide-ranging policy changes — changes that he argues should originate with the town council.
“Whoever is in that seat, whether it’s me or whether it’s him, they need to understand that position is one of representation of Remington, not one to push an agenda,” Allison said in a recent phone interview. He said that he has been strongly considering running since shortly after Billingsley’s death.
The mayor should follow the direction of the council, not the other way around, Allison added. “The biggest thing is, I’m coming in not pushing any kind of personal agenda. I want what’s best for the town and to have that transparency there that is currently lacking.”
Allison maintained that he is not necessarily opposed to Polk’s ideas about “revitalizing” the town. “It’s about how you approach things. I think the way you’re approaching things is rubbing people the wrong way,” he said.
Allison said that he wants to return the mayoral role to the model exemplified by Billingsley, a soft-spoken civics teacher who served as Remington’s mayor for most of three decades. “Gerry, before his passing, was great at that,” Allison said. “He always was willing to listen to anybody who had a concern. I had a lot of respect for him. … He always did it with such grace.”
Allison was approached by some members of the town council who asked him to run, he said. “The biggest reason I’m running is because I’ve been asked by folks in town to do so,” Allison said, “because they’re not happy with the way things are going.”
In a separate interview, Polk argued that his brand of advocacy will help usher in what he called a “course direction correction.” He acknowledged that the mayor in Remington has little formal power beyond chairing council meetings and breaking tie votes. But, “I’m not that type of mayor, as you well know,” he said.
“I forewarned the council when they appointed me mayor. I understand the definition of a ‘weak’ mayor [under Virginia law], but I’m not that kind of a person,” he elaborated. “I believe I have the power of persuasion and influence, and I will use that.”
Both men emphasized their concern for the wishes of residents, both those living within town limits and in the “community at large.” (There are several neighborhoods and subdivisions surrounding Remington that do not lie within town limits.)
According to Allison, that concern for residents should take the form of being a neutral sounding board for public input. “I want to make sure every voice is heard and everybody has a chance to speak about any kind of issue they have in town,” he said.
Polk’s tenure so far, Allison said, has involved “a lot of back-door politicking.” Even if intentions are good, such advocacy from the mayor sends the wrong message, Allison argued. “It doesn’t send a clear message that someone there has the best interest of the town. It turns into a ‘me, me, me’ mentality.”
For Polk, concern for fulfilling the vision of the people who call Remington home should mean that the mayor is an outspoken advocate for overcoming — as he characterized it — the lack of economic and administrative progress during the past three decades.
This election, he said, should act essentially as a referendum on his “revitalization for a destination” program, which he has said would entail pursing an aggressive grant application strategy to fund initiatives like redirecting traffic traveling through downtown and creating new and safer pedestrian routes — especially between residential areas and Grace Miller Elementary School, located just outside town limits. An engineering study to determine the feasibility of some of the proposals is scheduled to be completed next month, Polk said.
Polk also wants to capitalize on a newly opened park, the county-owned Rector Tract on the Rappahannock River, to invite visitors into town after a day on the water. One of his ideas to do that — recently approved by a close town council vote — is to allow golf carts on some streets to encourage river visitors to spend time and money downtown.
“I think [this election] sets the tone for: Do we continue to do the same thing we’ve done for the past 30 years, or do we do a course correction and move into a definable direction?” Polk said. “And it’s largely going to be dependent on the outcome of this election,” he added, arguing that the “revitalization” programs would help invigorate one of the lowest-income parts of the county.
“I bring opportunities to the council. The revitalization for a destination is an example. And I brought the golf carts,” said Polk. “I bring something different to the table, and I think a lot of people think it’s refreshing.”
Polk also said that he plans to endorse a slate of six town council candidates who share his vision for Remington’s future, although he declined to specify which candidates he will endorse.
Allison said that the council and mayor should not intertwine their interests. “I don’t feel like there should be a mayor in office with his own council,” Allison argued. “I think that would be very detrimental to the town. I think that would corrupt the system and what it stands for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.