Four Remington residents were arrested early this morning on drug charges, after police executed a search warrant at a house on James Madison Street in Remington.
Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office reported that an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the area by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Taskforce led to the warrant.
Hartman said that while police were executing the search warrant, one suspect jumped from a window of the home and fled on foot. That suspect, identified as Anthony Poole, was captured a short time later; he was tracked using the sheriff’s office Unmanned Aerial Systems Unit and K-9 Hank.
Hartman said that four suspects were taken into custody on narcotic-related charges:
- Anthony Poole, 28, of Remington, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, and a 3rd or subsequent offence of distribution of methamphetamine.
- Robert Logue, 33, of Remington, is charged with possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine.
- Rebecca Bishop, 39, of Remington, is charged with possession of methamphetamine.
- Kenneth Macafee, 29, of Remington, is charged with possession of methamphetamine.
No bond information was available at the time of this release.
Sheriff Bob Mosier “praised the efforts of the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Taskforce for their continued efforts to help combat narcotics distribution in Fauquier County.”
