According to a document from the time, Remington in 1927 was home to a high school, a bank, flour and corn mills, lumber dealers, two garages, a drug store, three grocery stores, a bakery, a tile factory, an electric light plant, feed stores, meat markets, a tanner, a jeweler, a shoe shop, a restaurant and a pool room.
Besides the drug store — Remington Drug Company opened in 1913 on Main Street and is still going strong — not much of that exists anymore, although a smattering of shops and offices occupy the Victorian-era buildings. Remington’s new mayor wants to restore some of the luster of downtown, making the historic district a “destination” and infusing new life into the town of about 750 residents.
Bill Polk was appointed mayor in March, and he has since formulated an ambitious plan to put Remington back on the map. He carries around a binder full of ideas and contacts, eliciting feedback from anyone who will listen. He calls his ideas a “revitalization for a destination.” If Remington is transformed in the next few years, it will be in no small thanks to his sheer force of will.
Polk enthusiastically outlined his ideas last week. He wants to change the way traffic moves through downtown, making the area more inviting to visitors and businesses. He wants to ensure residents can walk their kids to school safely and walk to downtown from their homes. And he wants to capitalize on a newly opened park, the county-owned Rector Tract on the Rappahannock River, to invite visitors into town after a day on the water.
“The preservation of prosperity for the town of Remington for generations to come — that’s what I think this project is going to do,” said Polk. He was sitting in a pavilion beside another one of his passion projects, the Remington Community Garden. He’s been a board member with the garden since 2017; he’s responsible for booking entertainment for the organization’s twice-monthly farmers market.
“Being engaged with the Remington Community Garden gave me a pathway to citizens in an easier and more open fashion,” he said, and the experience sparked his interest in exploring ways Remington — his home for more than four decades — could change for the better.
Many town residents moved there from Northern Virginia, he found out. “They love the charm of the town of Remington … love the culture that the town of Remington has,” he recounted. But, he added, “Every one of them said, ‘I miss the opportunity of choice. … I come home from work and I stay at home,’” because there isn’t much to do in town.
“So I said, ‘How do you bring choices to town?’” Polk remembered. He wants to attract businesses and amenities that will draw visitors and, as he put it, “that the citizens can actually use and enjoy.”
Polk said he is frustrated by what he sees as a lack of vision for the town in the past few decades. “There really wasn’t anything changing,” he said. The train no longer stops in town like it did a century ago and the bypass takes most cars and trucks past town entirely on U.S. 15/29. But Remington still has a lot going for it, Polk said: the charming downtown, the nearby river access, the way residents know and look out for each other.
All that is needed, he argued, is a sense of direction.
“The town … has never identified with some sense of direction they want to go in,” Polk said. “In the past six months, I’ve gotten a sense of direction and I got it from the people I talk to. … I think I’m making up for 30 years of loss.”
Since becoming mayor, Polk has also been busy speaking with officials from other small “destination” towns in the region. Each town has characteristics that it promotes, he said, listing some of them from memory. Scottsville, for instance, has access to the James River. Gordonsville has the “best BBQ in the state” and several high-end restaurants. Strasburg has a trail and pavilion overlooking the Shenandoah River.
“I started to understand that ‘destination’ … is about people wanting to come to your town and have an experience,” Polk said. And, he said, a common trait of successful “destination towns” is their focus on facilitating an inviting, pedestrian-friendly Main Street district.
A ‘second Main Street’
At the core of Polk’s vision for Remington is a plan to transform East Madison Street -- a now-quiet side street that runs parallel on a long block to East Main Street -- into a “second Main Street.” That would give downtown landowners the opportunity to double street-facing commercial space on the block, creating a blank slate for what Remington’s downtown could become, said Polk.
In Polk’s vision, westbound traffic through downtown would be diverted onto East Madison Street. Madison Street would be turned into a one-way street headed west; East Main Street would be restricted to one-way traffic headed east.
Diverting westbound traffic to Madison Street would encourage landowners to extend the commercial buildings facing Main Street to Madison Street as well, Polk said, noting that much of the land along Madison Street is undeveloped.
Public parking lots and street parking already exist along Madison Street, he pointed out, and developing Madison Street with new commercial buildings would create a compact, pedestrian-friendly downtown area attractive to restaurants and shops — and to the visitors and residents who would patronize them.
“Take a snapshot of the [East] Main Street we have today and basically duplicate it,” said Polk of his vision for Madison Street. On both Main Street and Madison Street, he added, he hopes to find a way to move all of the power lines underground, creating a more pleasing old town ascetic.
Creating two one-way streets would also help fix the traffic congestion issues that, in Polk’s mind, have deterred some businesses and visitors from downtown. With vehicles parked along both sides of East Main Street, there is often not enough room for two-way traffic, forcing a vehicle heading in one direction to yield to a vehicle headed in the opposite direction.
“There is no room for any traffic calming whatsoever” in the current street configuration, Polk said. Splitting off westbound traffic to Madison Street would free up space for creative solutions to make both vehicle and pedestrian traffic flow more smoothly through downtown — and make it safer and more inviting for everyone.
Polk also wants to re-imagine U.S. 15/29 Business, the thoroughfare that cuts the town roughly in half on a north-south axis. In conversations with residents he’s learned that many people — especially families with young children — don’t feel that crossing the thoroughfare is safe. That means that those living in the mostly residential neighborhoods west of U.S. 15/29 Business don’t walk to downtown, which is on the east side.
“I said, ‘Wait a minute. [U.S. 15/29 Business] is separating our town?’” Polk recalled. “This is not right.” Polk wants to convince the Virginia Department of Transportation to lower the speed limit on U.S. 15/29 Business from 35 miles per hour to 25. In Polk’s mind, this would be combined with the addition of traffic calming measures and improved crosswalks to make it safer for people to walk from one side of town to the other. “You can’t let a speed limit separate us,” said Polk.
He also wants to open up the north-south corridor to pedestrians, envisioning a multiuse path running along U.S. 29/15 Business from M.M. Pierce Elementary School to River Road, which accesses the Rector Tract on the river.
A path like this would mean families could walk safely from the new neighborhood just south of town limits to the elementary school just north of town limits, Polk said. It would also link the Rector Tract with downtown, encouraging visitors to walk to the historic district to eat and drink after a day on the river.
On that last point, the Remington Town Council voted last month to allow golf carts to operate on streets in town with a speed limit of 25 miles per hour or less. That doesn’t mean that golf carts will be driving down Main Street tomorrow — VDOT still has to sign off on the idea, since the state maintains all of Remington’s public streets. But Polk is confident that creative ideas — and in this case, varied modes of transportation around town — will help make Remington a place where residents and visitors alike will want to spend their time.
Next steps
Implementing these ideas would cost money, of course, and Polk has little authority in his capacity as mayor to push them through on his own. Still, he is confident in his vision, insisting that it will all come to fruition within five years.
“There’s a lot of momentum behind this. I’m convinced and I’m confident,” he said, adding that town council has been supportive of his vision. “I have not had any pushback that’s worth discussing,” he said.
Going forward, the first step is figuring out in a formal way if the tentative proposals are feasible, Polk said. He emphasized that officials from the state, county and nonprofits have generally been receptive to his ideas in general terms.
To that end, the Remington Town Council last month approved a resolution to apply for a $60,000 state grant that would fund a formal study of the affected streets and thoroughfares. Whether or not the grant application is successful should be announced by the end of the year, said Polk.
From there, Polk envisions an aggressive grant-writing campaign spearheaded by a separate board appointed by the town council to manage revitalization projects. He acknowledged that making his plans a reality will cost millions, but he is convinced that Remington will find a way.
He is especially encouraged by the renovation of Marshall’s Main Street, a $6.9 million project funded by a combination of private, public and grant dollars. That project, which broke ground a few months ago, will make Marshall’s long Main Street more pedestrian-friendly and move utility lines underground, much like Polk hopes to do in Remington.
To fund a multiuse trail along U.S. 15/29 Business, Polk hopes that Remington will apply for a Safe Routes to Schools grant, a state fund to help connect residential neighborhoods with pedestrian paths to local schools. After all, Polk pointed out, one of the many benefits of a trail along the thoroughfare would be linking Pierce Elementary to the new neighborhoods just south of town.
Informal discussions with officials from grantmaking organizations have already provided cause for optimism, Polk said, and he’s confident that he and other town officials can convince outside organizations to invest in Remington’s future.
He especially thanked officials from the Piedmont Environmental Council and the Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission for educating him about what funding opportunities might be available to the town — and how best to go about pursuing them.
He’s also grateful to the Friends of the Rappahannock and county officials who are working to establish more public river access points on the Rappahannock River upstream from Remington. The nearest river put-in currently is 20 miles upstream, at the county-owned Riverside Preserve park. For most people, that’s too far for a day trip on a canoe or kayak.
County officials, along with Friends of the Rappahannock, are currently in talks with landowners at Lakota — 5 miles upstream from Remington — and Fauquier Springs, about 15 miles upriver from Remington. Gary Rzepecki, the county’s director of parks and recreation, cautioned Monday that talks regarding a Fauquier Springs access point are “very early in the process,” and a Lakota access point might be even further away.
Still, it’s a tantalizing prospect for Polk: that Remington could be a major terminus for river day-trippers. “They’re going to be looking for … something to eat, something to drink,” he said. By making it easy to get from the Rector Tract to downtown, “They’re going to come to the town more often, is the idea,” he added.
And the Remington community might soon have another park along the river, this one much bigger than the half-acre Rector Tract. The county owns 25 acres along the river near the Rector Tract, the site of two Civil War conflicts dubbed the Battles of Rappahannock Station and plans to develop a park there, although funding sources haven’t yet been finalized.
Lee District Supervisor Chris Butler, who lives in the Remington community, called Polk the night that he was appointed mayor, Polk said. They discussed the new river access point at the Rector Tract and the plans for a larger park nearby. “I said, ‘All this is a big game changer if the town of Remington will have it,’” Polk recounted.
For his part, Butler believes that Remington has a bright future. “I agree with the vision that Remington can be a destination,” he said Sunday. “I’ll do what I can to help the town be a place to visit over and over again.”
