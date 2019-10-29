In mid-November, the Virginia Department of Transportation will close the Business U.S. 15 (Remington Road) bridge over the Rappahannock River at the Culpeper-Fauquier county line for rehabilitation.
Drivers should expect intermittent daytime flagging operations for the next two weeks while the contractor prepares the work area and installs construction signs.
Starting Nov. 11, the bridge is scheduled to be closed to through traffic with a posted detour. Drivers will use U.S. 15/29 to Va. 651 (Freemans Ford Road/West Main Street) to access Remington. The detour will remain in place through project completion in October 2020.
Under a $2.1 million construction contract, VDOT contractor M.D. Miller Co., Inc. of Baltimore, Maryland will replace the bridge deck, improve the approach spans on each end of the bridge and rehabilitate select truss members. The truss span will remain in place during construction.
The existing truss bridge was built in 1930 and has a posted 11-ton weight restriction.
Message boards will be in place soon to notify the public.
For more information, visit the project page on VDOT’s website: http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/rt15remington.asp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.