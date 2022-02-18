Remington resident leads nonprofit for those with Moebius syndrome

Tim Smith of Remington was born with Moebius syndrome. It causes facial paralysis and means that those with Moebius are not able to form facial expressions.
Smith has his own business, drives for Uber and runs the non-profit The Many Faces of Moebius Syndrome with 15,000 Facebook followers world-wide. Smith said he wanted to create a community for those with Moebius syndrome, to provide support and a place where members could bring their questions – and their success stories.
In 2009, when social media was creating communities of all kinds, there was no place for those with Moebius syndrome, so Smith developed one.
Moebius syndrome is a neurological condition that can affect several cranial nerves, particularly those that control the muscles of the face. In most cases, the sixth and seventh cranial nerves are missing from birth. The absence of these nerves leads to the characteristic facial paralysis and other symptoms of Moebius syndrome.
Smith said that some have paralysis of only one side of the face, others have full facial paralysis. For many, the condition makes it hard to be understood, because the muscles of the mouth are affected. Those who encounter someone with Moebius for the first time may assume that there is a cognitive deficiency.
Because it’s a very rare condition (one in 1 million, said Smith), diagnosis can be delayed. “When I was growing up, my parents didn’t know what it was. They had no idea. And doctors were not helpful. Because it is so rare, the chances that a doctor will recognize it when they encounter the condition is small,” said Smith.
And because each case is unique – some of those with the syndrome are born with missing digits, others have missing limbs, low muscle tone or respiratory issues – a diagnosis is further complicated.
The Many Faces of Moebius Syndrome group participated in Moebius Syndrome Awareness Day on Jan. 24, along with the Moebius Syndrome Foundation, the Children’s Craniofacial Association and Face Equality International. The website for the international online event said, “While this special day is held annually on the birthdate of Professor Paul Julius Moebius (who first described this syndrome in medical literature), we foremost recognize his efforts that led to a name (Moebius syndrome) – one that brought us all out of isolated anonymity into a network of understanding and support.”
The Many Faces of Moebius website (https://manyfacesofmoebiussyndrome.org/) shares the stories of children and adults with Moebius syndrome, including Smith’s own story. He recalls in painstaking detail a series of medical crises that ended with quadruple bypass heart surgery. Although Moebius syndrome wasn’t the root of the problem, it complicated his care. Throughout the post, Smith expresses his thanks for the Moebius community that helped him through the difficult time.
The last paragraph – directed to followers of his website -- reads: “I’ve had to overcome several obstacles in my lifetime. If I can do this, then so can you. I’ve learned through trial and error that it is all about believing in yourself. It’s about having faith in yourself. Faith is contagious. Once people see that you have faith in yourself and that you’re putting your best foot forward, they will have faith in you as well.
“Things will fall into place. Life is not always fair and bad things will continue to happen. When they do happen, we have to find a way to turn lemons into lemonade. Most importantly, no matter what happens we have to continue to move forward. No matter who you are, where you are, or what your circumstances in life are, you can do this. I believe in you. I have faith in you.”
Andrea Smith (no relation) describes Smith as the father of MSOS. “Without Tim, this information wouldn’t be available.” The non-profit and the Facebook page were created so that parents could get good information, she said. “They could go to adults and say, ‘this is what I’m experiencing.’ And they hear back, ‘this is how we handle it.’ They are the experts, they live it.”
Andrea Smith said her niece has Moebius syndrome. “With some people, their speech is better. My niece is someone whose speech is hard to understand. With therapy, it’s getting better.”
Although the lack of facial expression or slurred speech may be confusing at first for someone who has not met someone with Moebius before, Smith said, “It’s something you get used to. Everybody in life has their own issues.”
Kids adapt, he said, but there is misunderstanding; there is bullying. “People mistake it for other problems, there is an assumption that there is a mental delay.”
Smith’s eyes move side to side involuntarily and sometimes roll up into his head. He can’t smile, he said, but he can laugh. He is unable to show outward emotion with his face, but “There are other ways to express yourself,” he said. He uses fluctuations in his voice, he said, to offer a window into his emotions.
When asked what he would like others to know about his work, Smith said, “What is in their heart and mind, that’s important. We all need kindness and understanding so we can build a better world.”
