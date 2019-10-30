A Remington man was arrested yesterday for reckless handling of a firearm, brandishing a firearm and damage to property.
Deputies were dispatched to Sumerduck Road a little after 9 p.m. for what had been reported as a possible shooting, according to Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. He said that an investigation determined that there had been a verbal altercation at a residence between Roger Cole, 35, of Remington, and another individual.
Hartman said it is alleged that Cole kicked the other individual’s car as he was leaving and fired several gun shots into the air with a handgun, resulting in the charges.
Cole was placed under arrest and taken before a magistrate. The magistrate released Cole on a $7,500 unsecured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.