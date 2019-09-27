Those who attended Saturday’s Big Bad BBQ Brawl in Remington last night were treated to great food, live music and a movie. Children enjoyed “Olympic” events, contests and races too. MaryBeth Waldeck of Remington Community Garden, one of the organizers, estimated that 250 people attended, the Community Garden’s biggest crowd yet.
Warrenton Town Council member Sean Polster won the barbecue contest, with Board of Supervisors Chairman Chris Butler a close second.
Waldeck said the theme for the next event – Oct. 19 – will be “Ghosts in the Garden” and will feature hayrides through Remington.
