The Remington Community Garden will host a drive-thru farmers market Saturday, April 11 from 11 a.m. to noon.
The market will be open for shoppers to pick up orders they have placed online. Online orders -- placed directly with vendors -- must be placed by Friday, April 10 at noon.
Items may be picked up at the Remington Community Garden, 150-W. Bowen St., Remington, across the street from the Remington United Methodist Church.
Vendors are:
- Fortis Farms, hydroponic, aeroponic gardeners bringing fresh herbs and veggies
- Great Harvest Bread, a bakery
- Happy Family Ranch, offering natural, farm-raised chemical-free meats
- Piney Meadows Farms, a family farm designed to cater to local foodies with all natural seasonal products
- Watery Mountain Essentials, handcrafted bath and body products.
Those interested may call 540-439-1902 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.