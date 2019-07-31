Remington held its first farmers market on Saturday, July 20. Remington booster John Waldeck reported, “We had five vendors at the first farmers market. Happy Anchor Soapery gave away soap samples and a discount coupon for next month. Deja Brew from Warrenton served up smoothies and sold coffee. Watery Mountain Essentials was there with all manner of lotions and herbal scents, Piney Meadows had a lovely display of fruits, honey and vegetables. Grioli's sold pizza.
The event included a Remington Water Works event, with 30 kids enjoying the water games - water balloon toss, tug of war into a wading pool, squirt guns, sprinklers and a wading pool.
Daniel Carter provided live music, followed by the outdoor movie "Journey to the Center of the Earth."
The town will host an event every third Saturday through October. The September event is a Back to School Scavenger Hunt.
