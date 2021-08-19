Remington affordable housing units renovated

Nonprofit leaders and government officials, including Remington Mayor William Polk and People Incorporated of Virginia CEO Robert Goldsmith gathered at the Millview Apartments complex in Remington on Friday to celebrate the completion of the renovation of the affordable housing units.
People Incorporated, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting low-income people throughout the state, purchased the 28-unit complex in 2019 and converted the complex to affordable housing units available to people and families making 60% or less of the area’s median income. The apartments, built in 1972, were completely renovated and all major systems upgraded to modern standards. The project cost a total of about $6 million.
“These types of projects are critical to individual health and community health,” said Andy Johnston of the PATH Foundation, which contributed funds to the project along with Virginia Housing, the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development and the Richmond-based nonprofit VCDC. The Fauquier County Board of Supervisors also voted to abate a portion of the development’s property taxes for five years.
“I think it’s great for the people who are renting in your complex,” Mayor Polk said of the renovation project. “I see them and they’re smiling. I think they are happy for what you did for them.”
