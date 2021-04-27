Remembering ‘Trip’ Bopp

Twenty-four-year-old Charles William “Trip” Bopp, III, the son of E. Sue Smith Bopp and Charles W. Bopp, Jr. of Remington, was a passionate dairy farmer, whose early years were spent preparing him for a life on the farm. He was killed April 22 during an apparent daytime burglary at his home in Remington.
Bopp attended P.B. Smith Elementary and Highland School; he graduated from Fauquier High in 2016. He then attended Virginia Tech’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.
His obituary reads, “At an early age, Trip knew he wanted to be a farmer as he shared the passion with his grandfather, uncles and cousins near and far. Living on his family farm, he was up early taking care of his dairy cattle before school and would get on his John Deere tractor as soon as school was out. Trip embraced the values of farming and spent as much time outdoors as he could, learning and appreciating the importance of caring for animals, the land and open spaces.
“Trip was a member of the NOVA 4-H Club, where he served as president his last year. He and his prized dairy cow, Mr. Sam, were local, regional and state champions and won Supreme Champion at the Virginia State Fair. Trip was a regular exhibitor at the Fauquier County Fair, where he and his cows won Grand Champion multiple times.
“He was an active member and area representative of the Virginia Junior Holstein Association and member of the Fauquier High School Future Farmers of America. Trip attended National Holstein Dairy Conferences in Minnesota, California, Wisconsin and Indiana, where he was the Virginia representative in public speaking competitions. He received a scholarship to attend the 2014 National 4-H Dairy Conference in Madison, Wisconsin.
“While farming was his main focus, Bopp played lacrosse and baseball for Highland School and he enjoyed snowboarding.”
Bopp is survived by his parents, his sister Tatiana Bopp, brother Jason Lee and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A private family mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., Friday April 30, at “Trip’s Field” on Poplar Tree Farm.
The obituary stated that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the NPCF/Trip Bopp Ag and Land Fund, c/o Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, P.O. Box 182, Warenton, VA 20188 or www.NPCF.org.
