The deadline to register to vote in the June primary elections for federal offices has been delayed eight days, to Wednesday, May 26.
On Monday, Gov. Ralph Northam issued an amendment to Executive Order 56: the original order had moved the date of the primaries from June 9 to June 23. According to the text of the amendment, the registration deadline was changed to comply with federal election law.
Polling places will be open on the day of the election from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., but the Virginia Department of Elections announced last month that voters are strongly encouraged to vote absentee in the June primaries due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to the VDE, voters may choose the reason “2A My disability or illness” on their application for an absentee ballot – anyone who is otherwise eligible to vote may apply for an absentee ballot using this option.
Absentee balloting for the June primaries will open on Saturday, May 9. The deadline for an eligible voter to request an absentee ballot be mailed to them is Tuesday, June 16. Absentee ballots can be requested online or by mail, phone or fax.
The last day eligible voters may cast an absentee ballot in person is Saturday, June 20; completed absentee ballots submitted by mail must be received by the local registrar by 7 p.m. on June 23.
More information about casting an absentee ballot can be found on the VDE website: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot/absentee-voting.
Voters in Fauquier County will have the opportunity to participate in two of three primaries affecting at least part of the county on June 23. Virginia is an “open primary” state, meaning voters to not have to be registered with a certain party in order to vote in that party’s primary election.
The statewide primary to choose a Republican nominee for U.S. Senate will feature three candidates on the ballot: Alissa Baldwin, of Lunenburg County; Daniel Gade, of Alexandria, and Thomas Speciale, of Woodbridge.
The winner will challenge incumbent Sen. Mark Warner, who is unopposed for the Democratic Party nomination, in the November general election.
For voters who live in the 5th U.S. Congressional District, which encompasses about two-thirds of Fauquier County, four democratic candidates are on the ballot: R. D. Huffstetler, of Charlottesville; John Lesinski, of Charlottesville; Claire Russo, of Charlottesville, and Cameron Webb, of Charlottesville.
The 5th District seat is currently held by Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman, who is facing a challenge from Bob Good; the district Republican Party will hold a convention in May or June to choose a nominee for the November election.
The ballot for the democratic primary for the 1st U.S. Congressional District, which includes parts of southern Fauquier County, will feature two candidates: Qasim Rashid, of Stafford, and Lavangelene Williams, of King George.
The Republican incumbent in the 1st District, Rep. Rob Wittman, is unopposed for his party’s nomination.
