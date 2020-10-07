Despite the heated rhetoric that surrounds the Nov. 3 general election, Fauquier County elections officials, along with a sheriff’s office representative and the local chairs of both major political parties, said there have been no concerns about the integrity of the elections process this year.
“So far, everyone has been perfectly mild-mannered,” said Fauquier County General Registrar Alex Ables, the general registrar for the county. As in previous election years, he said, there have been no threats of violence or intimidation. And even with thousands of ballots having already been cast since absentee voting began Sept. 18, the process has played out smoothly, he said.
Ables couldn’t recall any instances of voter intimidation or altercations at polling places during his time as registrar. He said that occasionally someone becomes frustrated with elections officials if they are unable to vote – for instance, if they had not yet registered to vote in Fauquier County after moving from another jurisdiction – but even those situations were quickly resolved peacefully.
Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said essentially the same thing: there have been no specific threats to the elections process in Fauquier County this year. (The sheriff has jurisdiction over polling places and registrar’s offices.) The same security measures that have been in place during previous elections will be implemented this year: several units will be designated to monitor polling places on Election Day and “periodic checks” will be performed at registrar’s offices.
Representatives of the local committee of each major political party each said they have confidence in the integrity of the upcoming election.
“We trust our election officers here in Fauquier County to do the right thing. We also trust the voting system here in Virginia,” said a statement from Fauquier County Democratic Committee co-chairs Larry Jackson and Whitney Petrilli.
Greg Schumacher, chair of the Fauquier County Republican Committee, expressed a similar sentiment. “I have great confidence in the integrity and professionalism of our Fauquier election officials,” he said.
Poll watchers
Under Virginia law, authorized representatives of a political party or candidate may “remain in the room where the election is being conducted” to monitor an election for potential irregularities. (These individuals are colloquially referred to as “poll watchers” or “poll monitors.”)
These representatives must have written authorization from the chair of the local party or independent candidate – they cannot act independently. They are also not permitted to promote any candidate while inside the polling place, provide assistance voters or to see for whom an individual is voting. Under Virginia law, campaigning is not permitted within 40 feet of any polling place.
The statement from Jackson and Petrilli said that the local Democratic Party committee “has not used poll watchers in a systematic way in the past” and there are no “general plans” for poll watchers during this year’s election.
Schumacher said he plans to authorize individuals to act as poll watchers on behalf of the local party committee, as local Republican chairs have done in previous elections, but he expressed unqualified confidence in Fauquier elections officials.
Ables said he has not experienced problems previously with poll watchers acting unlawfully or with people attempting to act as monitors without proper authorization. “People who do this generally know they have to have something in hand” from the local party organization, he said.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.