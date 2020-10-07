Voting by the numbers

As of the morning of Monday, Oct. 5, 4,006 county residents had cast a ballot in person at the Fauquier County registrar’s office since absentee voting began Sept. 18, and an additional 3,250 people had submitted completed ballots by mail.

A total of 10,091 absentee ballots had been sent by mail to county residents who requested them. (In Virginia, ballots are not mailed to every registered voter automatically.)

Fauquier County has 53,783 registered voters as of Oct. 6. (Eligible citizens must be registered by Tuesday, Oct. 13 in order to vote in the 2020 general election.)

Ables said he expects close to 80% of the county’s registered voters to cast a ballot in this election. “We’d love to see 80%, but realistically we will probably see about 78%,” he said. Of those voters, Ables anticipates 50% to 60% will cast an absentee ballot before Election Day.

Turnout in the 2016 general election was 77.4%, up from 75.5% in 2012.