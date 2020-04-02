Executive orders in the past two weeks from Virginia Governor Ralph Northam have cast further uncertainty on how the municipal elections scheduled for May 5 will be conducted. The Fauquier towns of Warrenton, Remington and The Plains will each hold an election on that day.

A directive issued earlier this month by the Virginia Department of Elections made it possible for all residents who are eligible to vote in an election on May 5 to obtain an absentee ballot and vote by mail.

Fauquier County registrar Alex Ables said on March 30: “I highly – and I stress ‘highly’ - recommend that anyone who is thinking about voting in the May 5 elections apply now to vote absentee,” citing uncertainty about whether physical polling places will be open to voters on May 5.

Ables added that a person must reside within the corporate boundaries of a town in order to vote in that town’s election. A person’s postal address does not necessarily correspond with a person’s residency for voting purposes, he explained.

More information about voting absentee in a May 5 election can be found on the VDE website.

Northam issued executive orders on March 23 and March 30 which place statewide restrictions on public gatherings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Neither order, however, specifically addresses elections, and so far in-person balloting has not been suspended for any election.

“[T]he Governor is involved in active discussions around our upcoming elections, and hopes to give the public an update soon,” said a March 30 email from Northam’s press secretary, Alena Yarmosky.

Local registrars say they have yet to receive clear guidance from the state government, and frustration is mounting.

A March 19 open letter sent to the Virginia Department of Elections and signed by the presidents of both the Voter Registrars Association of Virginia and the Virginia Electoral Board Association recommends conducting the May 5 municipal elections and the June 9 primaries entirely by mail.

The letter listed an array of public health concerns if polling places were opened as usual on those days and asked for guidance from the state on how to proceed. “Voters should not be forced to choose between exercising their Constitutional rights and preserving their own health and that of their community,” the letter read in part.

Despite the requests for information, sufficient guidance has not yet come from the state, Ables said in an April 1 email.

“Unfortunately, those of us all across Virginia that are responsible for conducting these elections have no information to provide as to what, if any, changes will take place for the conduct of the May and June elections,” Ables said.

He continued, “Many of us in the Virginia election administration community have made repeated inquiries to the Virginia Department of Elections in this regard and have received no response.”

“As an election administrator this is an extremely concerning and frightening situation to try and prepare for,” he said later, referencing the uncertainty around how the May and June elections will be conducted.

He concluded, “Unless circumstances change, the best and only advice I can give voters right now is avoid going to your polling place and risk exposure to COVID-19 and to plan on voting by mail. Voters should not waste any time in applying for an absentee ballot by mail – do it right now!”

