The third quarter Fauquier County Housing Market and Regional Trends Analysis compiled by Greater Piedmont Realtors is in and the news is good.
2019 continues to be a strong year for the Greater Piedmont Region housing market overall. Sales activity in the region surged 18 percent in the third quarter compared to last year, the strongest sales growth in more than three years.
Three out of the four local jurisdictions in the region had more sales transactions than a year ago, which reflects broad market expansion in the region. Home prices are climbing throughout the GPR footprint, a multi-year trend that is largely being driven by continued buyer demand in the local housing markets and the tight inventory of active listings. The median sales price in the region rose by more than $10,000 in the third quarter compared to last year.
Indicators in the region’s economy continue to show signs of growth. While job gains have slowed down in recent months, the region continues to add jobs in a variety of sectors, led by health care and social assistance, which is the area’s largest job sector.
The unemployment rate in the GPR footprint is very low and continues to trend below the state and national level. Interest rates continue to drop to historically low levels and are projected to remain low or decline even further in the coming months, which should provide good financing options for qualified buyers who are interested in entering the housing market. All of these factors, both the recent housing market trends and regional economic indicators, point to continued moderate growth in the near-term for the GPR housing market.
Key highlights from the housing and economic data this month include:
· The largest increase in sales transactions in more than three years in the GPR region occurred in the third quarter.
· The sales growth, coupled with rising home prices throughout the GPR footprint, led to a $56 million increase to the total sold volume this quarter, the largest sold volume influx in more than four years for the area.
· After expanding for the past few quarters, the inventory of active listings in Fauquier County dropped 7 percent in the third quarter compared to last year, a decline of 28 active listings.
Greater Piedmont Realtors President Dave Wills remains optimistic that the trend will continue into the new year.
“While the local economy and job growth numbers remain favorable, inventory challenges continue to be the central theme impacting the real estate market throughout the Greater Piedmont region,” said Wills.
“The number of transactions saw a double digit increase from the third quarter of 2018 as compared to the third quarter of 2019. The median sales price saw a more modest increase, while the days on market remained relatively stable,” added Wills remarking that the notable takeaway is the fact that active inventory is down anywhere from 7 to 20 percent throughout the footprint, with a median differential of 12 percent fewer active listings at the end of the third quarter than one year ago.
“Housing demand remains strong as the Greater Piedmont area offers so many attractive features,” said Wills adding, “we’ve seen tremendous growth in the agritourism industries, quality of living surveys, and more flex work opportunities being afforded to an ever-changing work force. These factors make housing in our region more appealing than it’s ever been. We anticipate these trends to continue through the duration of 2019 and into 2020.”
Local market snapshot for Fauquier County
Sales: Sales activity continues to grow in Fauquier County compared to last year. There were 345 sales in the third quarter in the county, 56 more sales transactions than a year ago, a 19 percent surge in sales. This is the largest sales gain for the county in nearly two years.
Home prices: At $419,000, the third quarter median sales price in Fauquier County is $30,000 higher than it was last year, an 8 percent gain. This is the largest price gain within the GPR footprint this quarter and the sharpest median price increase for the county since the spring of 2017. The median sales price is the county is now $69,000 higher than it was at this time four years ago.
Active listings: After stabilizing and expanding for much of the past year, the supply of active listings in Fauquier County has started to shrink again. There were 386 active listings on the market at the end of the third quarter in the county, 28 fewer active listings than last year, representing a 7 percent decline.
Days on market: At 49 days, the average days on market in Fauquier County is down by two days compared to the third quarter of last year. This metric had been trending up over the past year prior to this modest drop.
Greater Piedmont REALTORS® is a trade association representing ~700 REALTORS® in Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock, and Madison counties.
