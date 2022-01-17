Region avoids widespread power outages, VDOT continues to treat roads

Unlike the Jan. 3 winter storm that left tens of thousands of area residents without electricity, the storm that passed through the area Sunday into Monday morning did not cause widespread power outages, despite leaving several inches of snow and ice in its wake.
Just 12 Dominion Energy customers in Fauquier County were without power as of 9:30 a.m. Monday; Rappahannock Electric Cooperative reported no power outages in the county.
The Virginia Department of Transportation continued to treat roads, especially focusing on wet spots that could turn to ice. "Temperatures will remain around freezing most of the day, causing potential icy conditions especially on ramps, bridges, overpasses and other elevated surfaces," said an 8 a.m. press release that urged residents to avoid nonessential travel.
The possibility that wind gusts will bring down trees, branches and power lines continued to be a concern, the VDOT update said. Members of the public should call 800-367-7623 to report downed trees or other debris to VDOT.
On Sunday, there were 37 vehicles disabled on roads in the Culpeper Division — which includes Fauquier County — and 29 traffic crashes, according to the Virginia State Police.
