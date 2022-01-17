 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Region avoids widespread power outages, VDOT continues to treat roads

  • Updated
  • 0
1-16-22 Shenandoah County I64 at 269 mile marker. Minor injury.jpg

"At 1:40 p.m. Sunday, Virginia State Police narrowly escaped injury in Goochland County. The trooper was traveling east on Interstate 64 when a vehicle tried to pass it. The vehicle lost control and struck the trooper's patrol car at the 150 mile marker. No injuries reported." —Virginia State Police

 Virginia State Police

Unlike the Jan. 3 winter storm that left tens of thousands of area residents without electricity, the storm that passed through the area Sunday into Monday morning did not cause widespread power outages, despite leaving several inches of snow and ice in its wake.

Just 12 Dominion Energy customers in Fauquier County were without power as of 9:30 a.m. Monday; Rappahannock Electric Cooperative reported no power outages in the county.

The Virginia Department of Transportation continued to treat roads, especially focusing on wet spots that could turn to ice. "Temperatures will remain around freezing most of the day, causing potential icy conditions especially on ramps, bridges, overpasses and other elevated surfaces," said an 8 a.m. press release that urged residents to avoid nonessential travel.

The possibility that wind gusts will bring down trees, branches and power lines continued to be a concern, the VDOT update said. Members of the public should call 800-367-7623 to report downed trees or other debris to VDOT.

On Sunday, there were 37 vehicles disabled on roads in the Culpeper Division — which includes Fauquier County — and 29 traffic crashes, according to the Virginia State Police.

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..