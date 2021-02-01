The Regenerative Agriculture Forum, sponsored by the Citizens’ Climate Education of Virginia, will meet virtually on Feb. 4 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The free discussion will include a discussion of rural economics, new technologies and new opportunities. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/regenerative-agriculture-forum-hosted-by-cce-va-tickets-136960722207.
Panelists will include Janet Aardena and Dan Gagnon, Broadfork Farms; Michael Carter, Virginia State University; Gregory Evanylo, Virginia Tech; John Fike, Virginia Tech; Chris Lawrence, U.S. Department of Agriculture National Conservation Service; Dustin Madison, Engel Family Farms and White Creek Farm Systems; U.S. Rep. Abigal Spanberger, U.S. House of Representatives; Elli Sparks, Citizens' Climate Education; Del. Rodney Willett, Virginia House of Delegates and Brent Wills, Virginia Association for Biological Farming.
Questions for panelists may be sent to richmondcct.cce@gmail.com.
Participants are encouraged to preview two films: Kiss the Ground, kissthegroundmovie.com and Living Soil, www.youtube.com/watch?v=ntJouJhLM48.
