The Red Truck Rural Bakery, a Warrenton go-to for baked goods and more, was closed Monday morning after a “misunderstanding” over free coffee led to a dustup at the shop and ongoing security concerns.
The Warrenton bakery, as well as its counterpart in Marshall, will reopen as usual Tuesday morning, owner Brian Noyes said in an email.
The clash involved an All Lives Matter counterprotester who went to the bakery Saturday, Feb. 25, to ask for free coffee but was denied. The bakery’s owner called that a misunderstanding. Police were called, but no charges were filed, and there is no ongoing investigation.
“Regrettably, due to ongoing security threats, we are closing both our retail stores this morning until a more robust security plan can be put in place,” a note posted on the door of the bakery Monday, March 6, said.The note was signed “Team Red Truck.”
Monday’s closure extended to the Red Truck bakery in Marshall. The Warrenton store also was closed Saturday and Sunday, March 4 and 5, because of the Feb. 25 incident.
The Black Lives Matter Vigil for Action has been holding protests every Saturday morning in Courthouse Square since police killed George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020. The number of protesters has ranged from fewer than a dozen to more than 100.
Red Truck owner Brian Noyes began providing free coffee to the BLM protesters in 2021, when he happened to notice them as he walked past. Only a few took him up on the offer.
“They were appreciative, and that was the sole extent of my exchange and communication with the group to this day,” Noyes said in a recent post on the Red Truck Bakery’s Facebook page
“I don’t remember an All Lives Matter group being there back then, but if they had ever asked me about this, I certainly would have given them the same consideration,” Noyes said on Facebook.
Noyes explained in the posts that the bakery had been “unfortunately pulled into the Black Lives Matter vs All Lives Matter debate that has been going on each Saturday up the street, and things got ugly enough inside our store with the ALM group last Saturday (Feb. 25) that our staff understandably was uncomfortable about working this weekend.” The same notice was posted on the front door of the bakery Saturday, March 4.
About 30 people were part of the BLM Vigil for Action on Saturday, March 4, with five or six All Lives Matter counterprotesters holding up signs across the street. The event was peaceful. With very few exceptions, the weekly demonstrations have been peaceful since they began. Police have noted no recent uptick in complaints from business owners or the public.
What happened?
This is what happened Saturday, Feb. 25, according to YouTube video footage, Facebook posts and information from Warrenton Police Chief Tim Carter, who uses the terms “BLM” and “ALM” because the two groups are associated with those acronyms.
Someone with the All Lives Matter counterprotest went into the Red Truck Bakery offering to buy coffee for the BLM vigil participants but was told their coffee was already free.
Next, Jennifer Blevins Ragle, who has a YouTube channel called the “Singing Patriot,”entered the bakery, which is across the street from Courthouse Square. She is affiliated with theAll Lives Matter counterprotesters.
Ragle filmed her encounter in the bakery until the staff asked her to leave because filming was not allowed in the store.
“I just don’t understand giving free coffee to some people but not others,” Ragle recorded herself telling a young bakery clerk. “That makes your store very political." Efforts to reach Ragle on Sunday and Monday were unsuccessful.
As she turned to go, Ragle had a hard time getting the door open, and a man at the counter, who was part of the BLM vigil, helped her. She thought he was blocking her exit, and she called the police, according to Carter.
It is unfortunate that Ragle thought someone was trying to stop her from leaving, Carter said.
“That speaks to the tension” of the situation, Carter said. However, security video from the bakery did not back up her claim. “The way she described it did not happen,” Carter said. “This is clearly seen on video.”
The bakery could have pressed trespassing charges against Ragle but did not, Carter said.
Noyes, who could not be reached for comment, said on Facebook that if he had been at the Warrenton store that Saturday, he would gladly have offered free coffee to Ragle, “but our staff was not sure how to respond, understandably, and didn’t offer up free coffee.”
Carter said a member of the All Lives Matter group told police her goal was to stop the weekly vigils, and she wanted the police to help, Carter said. That won’t happen, he said.
“We want to protect freedom of speech for everyone,” Carter said. “Both groups need to be able to speak freely and assemble.”
Meanwhile, the video Ragle posted on YouTube said the bakery would not provide free coffee to ALM counterprotesters.
The entire incident is unfortunate, Carter said. It made the vigils a little more tense, for now, for the BLM vigil participants, and it left the ALM group with the impression that they were not being supported, he said.
“I am not trying to support one side or the other, but the facts sometimes can provide the best communication and calm things down,” Carter said.
