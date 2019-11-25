Saturday’s program to recognize Rectortown School No. 12 with an historical marker was filled with stories. Some of those who spoke at the ceremony, held at Claude Thompson Elementary School, told stories about Julius Rosenwald, the philanthropist who helped built 382 schools for African-American students across the South before integration.
But mostly, the stories shared intimate moments in the lives of the students who attended the three-room schoolhouse between 1924 and 1963.
Russell Gaskins remembers hearing the school bus driver singing long before the bus would pull up to pick up Gaskins and his fellow students.
Gloria Crawford Gore remembered that in 1959, her teacher provided a television set for the school -- at a time when television sets were rare -- so the children could learn about current events.
Lt. Col. Adrian Upshur shared stories of his great-aunt Lavinia Washington, a legendary teacher at Rectortown No. 12. Just as the school had no heat or running water, his aunt’s home lacked these luxuries, too. Upshur described how he and his siblings would – before getting ready for school each morning – walk down to the spring to bring two buckets of water to Miss Lavinia’s house and place the buckets next to the stove. Then they would light the stoves, feed the chickens and collect the eggs for breakfast.
Upshur said that -- at his great-aunt’s direction – he would take old calendars and cut them up to create multiplication tables as he prepared to start first grade.
He said, “It never occurred to us that we were underprivileged.” He added that it wasn’t until the mid-1970s, when he was a student at Fauquier High School, that he learned that lesson. When he expressed surprise at being eligible for free lunches, his classmates explained to him matter-of-factly, “That’s because you’re poor.”
Claude Thompson’s daughter, Adriene Thompson, stood in for the man for whom Claude Thompson Elementary School is named. She said that when her father had a phone interview for a teaching position in Fauquier County, “They hired him, but when he showed up, they said, ‘Oh, you’re black. What are we going to do with you?’
“They had him teach at Foster’s Hill (a black school in The Plains).”
Claude Thompson went on to become the assistant principal at Coleman Elementary and then the principal at Northwestern Elementary (in the mid-1970s). In 2001, Northwestern was renamed Claude Thompson Elementary School. Thompson passed away in 2007.
Thompson’s daughter described her father as kind and steady. “I know I have a legacy to live up to. If every one of us lives up to that legacy, it will be a better day.”
Former Rectortown No. 12 student Frederic “Mike” Grant told a story of bottles thrown at him and his classmates while they walked to school. The projectiles were thrown from school buses carrying children to other schools. “A glass bottle thrown from a moving school bus hurts,” he said.
He remembers walking to school through the woods when the snow drifts were 12 to 15 feet tall. He said he once tried to climb to the top of a drift, but fell in. “All of a sudden there was snow all around me. My siblings had to pull me out.”
He said, “We bonded together to make school the best we could.” The children ate homemade soup every day, made by Miss Washington, he said.
Grant said that while growing up he was told that nothing good would ever come out of Rectortown. He spoke of his own double master’s degree, followed by a Ph.D. He spoke of the impressive accomplishments of some of his classmates and friends, and declared, “Something good has come out of Rectortown.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
