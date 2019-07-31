When you’ve been head of a county department for 34 years, you leave a legacy.
As director of the Fauquier County Department of Parks and Recreation since 1985, Larry Miller has presided over a significant expansion of recreation facilities and programs.
Interviewed during his last week as director before retiring on July 31, Miller said he’s most proud of the creation of community centers, public access to the Rappahannock River, the first public swimming pool (Larry Weeks Community Pool at Vint Hill), the start of the Central Sports Complex, historic preservation efforts and a 7.6-mile trails system.
The trails “do so much, both for the community and the environment” by providing exercise and getting people out of their cars,” Miller said.
The Warrenton Greenway was the county’s first trail. The initial 1.4 mile stretch of paved greenway starts at Fourth Street in Warrenton and continues to Old Meetze Road. A second section is being designed. A third part would run along Green Road and a fourth would go to Meetze Road. Someday, the trail could extend to Calverton, following the path of rail tracks now used by a quarry, he said.
The parking lot at the Warrenton Community Center, next to Taylor Middle School, provides access to the greenway. The community center has a multipurpose room and a meeting room. The school’s playground and ballfields are available for use.
There are also community centers in Marshall and Vint Hill. The Marshall center has a gymnasium, auditorium, meeting rooms, dance studio and a fitness room. The Vint Hill Village Green Center has a gymnasium, fitness room and the Larry Weeks Community Pool.
The Riverside Preserve is the county’s first park with access to the Rappahannock River. It’s on 196 acres of donated land off Leeds Manor Road in the Marshall District. It provides fishing, canoeing, hiking and picnicking opportunities and opened earlier this year.
Rappahannock Station Park in Remington is in development. The first phase includes parking, trails and historical interpretation of the 26-acre site, which includes Civil War battles fought there. A second access to the Rappahannock River is planned for a later phase of the project.
Site work for the Central Sports Complex got underway earlier this year. It includes sports fields, an equestrian trail, skating rink and parking lot. The complex is next to the Fauquier County Fairgrounds.
Miller said that when he started as director in 1985 after serving as director of parks and recreation for the town of Pulaski in southwest Virginia, he was tasked with “developing a plan of action for the future. It took a little while to get funded.” A consultant was hired, and the parks and recreation board and the board of supervisors approved a plan.
“At that point there was a strong desire to use what was available by sharing the use of school facilities. So, the schools and parks and recreation have been co-operating as a result,” Miller said.
The county assumed responsibility for the upkeep of playing fields and courts at elementary and middle schools, letting the school division focus on education. In exchange for the upkeep, the fields and courts were made available for public use when not being used by the schools. The arrangement “has worked pretty well over the years,” Miller said.
When he became director in 1985, “the concern was that everybody had to drive to Warrenton. A lot of the programs were around Warrenton, so we wanted to decentralize and diversify.”
The initiative to create three sports centers for the northern, central and southern portions of the county got underway in 1999. The Northern Fauquier Community Park was the first to open. It has sports fields, picnic shelters, an amphitheater, public meeting room and trails. The Central Sports Facility is underway on land at the corner of Va. 28 and U.S. 29 has been acquired for a southern sports facility with sports field.
The Southern Sports Facility “will be an expensive project. Right now, the focus is on getting the central facility done,” Miller said.
The parks and recreation department has an operating budget of $4.2 million for the current fiscal year. The department has 35 employees, not counting seasonal workers, compared to the four or five on staff when Miller started.
The department has a $2.9 million capital improvements project budget for fiscal years 2020 to 2024. The department has received grants for capital projects over the years. Operating grants are “hard to come by” and carry a risk. Once the funds end, it leaves the program without funds unless the county steps in to pay for it, Miller said. The department has received gifts and grants for specific projects and programs.
Miller’s successor as director is Gary Rzepecki; he was hired as assistant director last year. Rzepecki, perhaps working on his own legacy, is leading the development of a Parks and Rec comprehensive plan that will guide the next 20 years of park projects.
Miller spent part of Tuesday of his final week at Rady Park in Warrenton where he was feted by his staff and the parks and recreation board. He received another sendoff on Wednesday from the broader county government community at Fauquier High School.
Miller said he plans to “take it easy for a while. I’m going to pull back on my schedule.”
He and his wife live in Midland. They have a daughter and four grandchildren. He enjoys woodworking and gardening. He and his wife are avid cyclists. They just returned from a trip out west where they rode 300 miles with another couple.
“We’ve been bicycling across the country and we’ve done about 80 percent of it,” Miller said.
They started on the East Coast and each year they cycle for a week to 10 days, picking up where they left off the year before.
“We just have a couple western states to finish and then we’re done,” Miller said.
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com.
