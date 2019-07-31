Warrenton, VA (20186)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.