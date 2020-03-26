The deadline for Real IDs has been extended a year, until October 2021. The move was prompted by widespread Department of Motor Vehicle customer service center closures during the coronavirus pandemic, the Department of Homeland Security said Thursday.
The REAL ID Act is a federal law that dictates requirements for driver’s licenses and ID cards if they are going to be used for federal purposes, such as boarding domestic flights or entering secure military installations or federal facilities that require ID.
A regular driver’s license can still be used for driving, voting and verifying identity. Real IDs are marked by a black or gold star symbol in the top-right corner of the license.
The application process must be completed in person, but Virginia has closed DMV customer service centers until April 2 to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“The federal, state and local response to the spread of the coronavirus here in the United States necessitates a delay in this deadline,” acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said in a news release. “Our state and local partners are working tirelessly with the administration to flatten the curve and, therefore, we want to remove any impediments to response and recovery efforts.”
Wolf stated that extending the deadline would also allow the Department of Homeland Security to work with Congress and implement the “needed changes to expedite the issuance of Real IDs.”
Gov. Ralph Northam has also added a 60-day extension to any license or registration expiring before May 15.
