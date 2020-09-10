The company contracted by Fauquier County to reassess the tax value of real estate properties will begin work Oct. 21, according to a press release from the Daleville, Va.-based contractor, Wampler-Eanes Appraisal Group.
The value of real estate in Fauquier County is reassessed every four years. The current reassessment work will be done by November 2021 and the reassessed values will be effective for tax purposes in 2022.
Questions from property owners should be addressed to the Fauquier County Reassessment Office at 540-422-8880 after Oct. 21.
The Wampler-Eanes employees will carry photo identification cards; signs that read “County Reassessment” will be attached to their vehicles.
“We want to alert the public to this, because our assessors and data collectors will be coming to residents' homes and to county businesses to view and assess all buildings, dwellings and the overall property,” the press release said. “Assessors will take exterior pictures and measurements while visiting properties.” The company will also utilize pictometry, a proprietary arial imaging technology.
The field assessments will be completed by Nov. 1, 2021. Notices will then be mailed by Nov. 30, 2021 to real estate owners with any proposed changes to the assessed value of their property. Information about appealing the proposed changes will be included in the notices.
According to the press release, the Wampler-Eanes company has performed work in 51 counties in Virginia and North Carolina over 24 years.
