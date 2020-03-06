The first payment from the first customer at the just-opened Larkins Leather Repair in Marshall included a traditional, ceremonial “dollar bill” to owner Maryalice Matheson Thomas.
Culpeper County horsewoman Julie Williamson, left, paid for her saddle repair bill in part with a crisp new dollar bill for Thomas to frame. Larkins is open for business, although Thomas says she's still working out pertinent details like days and hours. For now, she says, Master Saddler Luke Berg will be in the Main Street shop most days, and that “if the lights are on, we're open.”
She adds that Larkins will keep “working horsemen's hours,” including weekends, as they get moving with the uniquely Virginia hunt country business.
